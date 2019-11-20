Colorado man killed in fiery crash on I-70 in western Kansas, troopers say

A Colorado man was killed in a fiery interstate crash in western Kansas late Tuesday night, state troopers said.

Emergency crews were called at around 10:35 p.m. to a wreck on I-70 in Gove County near Quinter, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined a 2019 Kenworth semi with two trailers struck a Chevrolet Silverado in the westbound lanes. The Chevy was pushed into a guardrail, where it caught fire and was completely destroyed, the KHP report states.

The driver of the pickup died. He was identified by troopers as Hugo Gonzales, 52, of Wheat Ridge, Colorado.

The semi truck driver had no apparent injury, troopers said. He was identified as Robert Leon Hunsaker, 54, of Thornton, Colorado.