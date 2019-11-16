Man, woman from Belleville killed in wreck with semi

Two people from Belleville were killed in a car crash Saturday when their car cut in front of a semi-truck, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The KHP reported that around 9:40 a.m., driver Steven Torres and passenger Sherry Torres, both 62, were traveling west on the U-36 off-ramp in Republic County. Steven Torres, who was driving, tried to turn south onto U-81, and their car was struck on the driver’s side by a northbound semi-truck driven by 28-year-old Douglas Watts, of Nebraska.

The Torreses were both killed.

Watts swerved but still hit the car before overturning the semi. He complained of injuries but was not taken to the hospital, KHP reported.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER