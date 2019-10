Hays police responded Thursday morning to a call of a woman being shot. She died at the scene, according to the Hays Police Department.

The department said the call came at 5:36 a.m. to the 500 block of Mission Mount. The department is being assisted by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

“The scene is secure, and the neighborhood is safe,” the department said in a news release.

