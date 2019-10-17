State
Two Cargill employees injured in Dodge City explosion
Two Cargill employees have been flown to a Wichita hospital after being burned in an explosion at the Dodge City facility Thursday morning, Cargill media relations director Daniel Sullivan said.
Sullivan said the explosion happened in a small, stand-alone building away from the main facility. He thought the two employees were the only ones in the building. Sullivan said they stopped production for the day after the explosion, which happened at around 3:30 a.m.
It is not yet known what caused the explosion.
“Safety is our No. 1 priority,” Sullivan said. “So we want to make sure everything is OK before we go back to work.”
Sullivan said the Dodge City protein facility employs 2,700 people. He did not know the condition of the employees injured in the explosion.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back with Kansas.com for updates.
