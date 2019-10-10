Two men killed in Marion County in crash with semi

. Wichita Eagle file photo

Two men died after their van collided with a semi headed in the opposite direction Wednesday night in Marion County.

Cecil Gill Jr. of Illinois, 84, was headed west on Highway 50 “on the eastbound shoulder partially in the eastbound lane of traffic” around 7:36 p.m, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Dwayne J. Scott of Missouri, 20, was a passenger in the 2005 Dodge Caravan when it collided with a semi driven by 57-year-old Kevin M. Thompson of Wisconsin.

Gill and Scott were both killed. Thompson was taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.