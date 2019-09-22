Driver dies after four-wheeler overturns and rolls on Kansas road, troopers say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

State troopers investigated an ATV accident Saturday evening in western Kansas that led to the death of one man.

Emergency crews were called at around 8:02 p.m. to the wreck in Lane County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. Jason Penka, 44, of Healy, was taken to Lane County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined Penka was the driver of a Suzuki four-wheeler that was southbound on Dodge Road, about 3 miles south of Healy and K-4. The driver attempted to turn the ATV to his left, but the vehicle overturned and rolled an undetermined number of times.

