Driver dies after four-wheeler overturns and rolls on Kansas road, troopers say
State troopers investigated an ATV accident Saturday evening in western Kansas that led to the death of one man.
Emergency crews were called at around 8:02 p.m. to the wreck in Lane County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. Jason Penka, 44, of Healy, was taken to Lane County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators determined Penka was the driver of a Suzuki four-wheeler that was southbound on Dodge Road, about 3 miles south of Healy and K-4. The driver attempted to turn the ATV to his left, but the vehicle overturned and rolled an undetermined number of times.
