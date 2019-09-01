Texas woman dies after van crashes into guardrail along Kansas interstate, troopers say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Sunday morning crash on a Kansas interstate killed a woman and seriously hurt a man from Texas.

Emergency crews were called at around 10:06 a.m. to an injury accident on I-70 at the exit to the U.S. 183 bypass in northwest Hays, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report.

Investigators determined that a Chrysler Pacifica minivan was westbound on the interstate when it left the roadway and struck a guardrail, KHP troopers wrote in the report. Driver Mary D. Stanley, 81, of Hurst, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene. Passenger John R. Stanley, 81, of Hurst, was taken to Hays Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries and later transferred to a Wichita hospital.

