Driver of John Deere tractor killed in crash with BNSF train, Kansas troopers say

File photo. TUTTLE

A Kansas man died Tuesday evening in a crash at a Ford County railroad crossing involving a farm tractor and a train, officials said.

Emergency crews were called at around 5:06 p.m. to an accident at the Garnett Road railroad crossing near U.S. 50 about 3 miles southwest of Spearville, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. The wreck involved a John Deere tractor and a BNSF train.

The driver of the tractor was taken to Western Plains Medical Center and pronounced dead at the hospital, KHP troopers said in the report. He was identified as Bernard V. Stegman, 59, of Spearville.

No injuries were reported among the three men on the train. The engineer was from Wichita, the conductor was from Stafford and the brakeman was from Sedgwick.