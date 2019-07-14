McPherson police and KBI search for missing woman last seen leaving VFW on Thursday

Sharoll Schoen McPherson Police Department

State and local law enforcement officers are searching for a McPherson woman who was reported missing.

Sharoll Joy Schoen, 65, was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday leaving the Veterans of Foreign Wars building at 120 S. Taft, McPherson police said in a news release. She is described as a 65-year-old white woman with gray hair and brown eyes who is 5-foot-4 and weighs 150 pounds.

She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a bright green shirt and glasses.

“Sharoll is prescribed medication which she is required to take, which she does not have with her,” police said.

Anyone with information on Schoen’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the McPherson Police Department at 620-245-1266. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for the missing person.