Kansas driver killed in SUV rollover crash after tire blows out, highway patrol says

. Wichita Eagle file photo

A Kansas man died in a crash Wednesday night after a tire blew out on the SUV.

Emergency crews were called at around 11:20 p.m. to the area of mile marker 34.7 of K-23 in Meade County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. One man was taken to a Western Plains Medical Complex and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators determined that a 1996 Ford Explorer was southbound on the highway when the SUV blew a tire and the driver lost control. The vehicle then entered the ditch, rolled, entered a culvert and landed on its top.

The driver was identified in the KHP report as Calvin Dean McGonigle, 56, of Ashland.