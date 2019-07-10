Pedestrian killed in nighttime hit-and-run crash on Kansas highway, troopers say

. Wichita Eagle file photo

A Kansas man died after a hit-and-run wreck on a highway Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called at around 10:06 p.m. to U.S. 36 mile marker 119 in Norton County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. Investigators said a pedestrian on the highway was struck by a vehicle in the eastbound lane.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Tyler J. Kuhn, 22, of Norton.