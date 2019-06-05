Driver in deadly crash may have suffered a ‘medical episode,’ Riley County police say

The Wichita Eagle

Law enforcement is investigating a fatal crash near Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department said in a news release that officers were called at around 10 a.m. Wednesday to an injury accident on Tuttle Creek Boulevard near mile marker 33. A 2018 Ford Escape SUV driven by a 56-year-old man had gone off the highway and crashed into a pole.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, RCPD said. He was not identified in the release. Police said he may have “suffered a medical episode while driving.”

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.