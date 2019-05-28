State
Hey, drug dealers! Kansas cops are offering a storm special for you
Hey, drug dealers ... this “offer” is for you, and you can get it “FOR FREE.”
In anticipation of severe weather with strong winds, police in Topeka, Kansas, are offering to keep your stash safe.
You know... because “these high winds can cause your product to blow away,” the Topeka Police Department said on Facebook.
“Just give us a call and we’ll swing by and collect it,” police said. “We also take referrals, in case your dealer is too shy to call.”
Tornadoes and hail the size of baseballs threaten Topeka and the surrounding areas through 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The police department’s Facebook post had been shared more than 1,000 times and had over 100 comments by Tuesday afternoon.
“Wouldn’t surprise me if some druggy falls for this!,” one person commented.
“That’s very nice of them, great community policing project!,” another person wrote.
Comments