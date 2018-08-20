A Denmark daycare said baby should dress ‘more like a girl.’ Mom’s KU response ROCKed

Clementine may only be 7 and a half weeks old, but she already “ROCK CHALKS” like a true University of Kansas fan.

Oh, and she’s doing it “like a girl” with her mom’s hand-drawn bow on a yellow sticky note.

“This is what happens when the daycare ladies hassle my wife about dressing our baby ‘more like a girl,’” Steve Rold commented on Facebook.

He was referring to Jessica Rold’s photo of their daughter in a “bow,” a KU Jayhawk sweater and blue, owl-printed tights.

“This girl ROCK CHALKS blue,” Jessica Rold posted with the photo. She added the hashtag, “#PutABowOnIt.”

Steve Rold also posted the photo to the daddit subreddit on Reddit.

“How my wife dressed our daughter the day after the teachers at daycare told her we should really be dressing her more like a girl,” he wrote.

The photo received hundreds of comments from parents who loved his wife’s response.

“I basically can’t love this enough,” one user wrote. “I had so many conversations with my family prior to my son’s birth about gender stereotyping, pink and blue, etc, etc. I would probably go off on one of his daycare said something along similar lines, so I admire your tactics!”

“Props to your wife!” another user wrote. “Your daughter is cute as heck!”

“Ha. This is awesome,” said another. “So glad our school doesn’t police gender. Good on you and your partner.”

While Clementine isn’t actually enrolled in the daycare, she goes with Jessica Rold to pick up her two-year-old brother, Steve Rold said in a message to The Eagle.

“A few of the teachers at our son’s daycare made an offhand suggestion to my wife that we should think about dressing our girl in more dresses or try putting bows in her hair so that the other little kids would know that she was a girl when my wife was there with her to pick up or two-year-old son,” he said. “Whether its a cultural or a generational thing, we completely understand they were just trying to be helpful.”

The daycare is in Denmark, which is where the Rold’s moved to in 2015 after living in Lawrence for three years. Steve Rold is a KU alum and former brewer of Free State Brewing.

“The daycare and the people are both really, really great and we would hate for them to be painted in a negative light because of this,” he said. “ ... the suggestion was actually pretty mild but it was piled onto a hundred other similar ones that I’m sure all parents get, so my wife just felt the need to push back a tiny bit.”

He added that they “really aren’t offended at all.”

Rold said he and his wife did not find out the genders of their children before they were born, so a lot of the clothes they have are gender-neutral hand-me-downs.

Mostly white or gray, he said — unless it’s blue and branded with the KU Jayhawk.

“If someone calls our daughter a boy, that’s fine, how should they know at this point?” he said. “ ... In this specific incident my wife was just trying to expose the humor inherent in the situation.”

Oh, and if you’re wondering about that “really good drawing of a bow,” then Steve Rold has a response for you.

“Wife is a professional drawer,” he commented. “Don’t let it go to her head.”