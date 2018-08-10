Carrots, wood, plastic and duct tape: How not to fix a car, Nebraska troopers say

If the windshield on your car is broken, don’t use a can of carrots and a roll of duct tape to fix it, Nebraska state troopers say.
Those were two of the materials used to “fix” a broken windshield on a car that troopers took off Nebraska roads.
Photos posted to the Nebraska State Patrol Facebook page show what appears to be a plastic sheet replacing the windshield of a Pontiac car. Duct tape and either Scotch tape or box tape holds the plastic to the car and its windshield wipers.
What appears to be a thin, wooden stick supports the middle of the sheet of plastic, photos show. And supporting the stick is a can of Del Monte sliced carrots wedged into a crack on the dashboard.
“This is not safe, or legal for that matter,” the State Patrol said in its Facebook post. “The one thing we’ll give credit for: Carrots are supposed to be good for your vision, right? Pretty sure this isn’t how that works though.”
Troopers said the car and its driver were not allowed to continue driving down the road.
Photos show what appears to be heavy hail damage to the car’s hood with duct tape holding up a headlight and more tape wrapped around the driver’s side mirror.
“An auto glass repair mans worst nightmare .. .the home remedy!” tweeted the State Patrol’s dog division. “Can’t make this stuff up folks! I do wonder if the carrots holding the centerpiece are still good.”
