Father Kapaun New documentary film on Kansas war hero Emil Kapaun coming fall 2021 September 26, 2021 6:00 AM

"Once Was Lost: The 70-Year Search for Chaplain Emil Kapaun" chronicles the incredible story of how the remains of the famed Medal of Honor recipient from Pilsen, Kansas were located and identified. Kapaun died in a North Korean POW camp in 1951.