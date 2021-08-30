Jeff Colyer drops out of Kansas governor’s race following prostate cancer diagnosis

Former Gov. Jeff Colyer announces his run for Kansas governor at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Topeka on April 19. He dropped out of the race Monday, revealing a cancer diagnosis. (Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP) AP

Former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer, citing prostate cancer, has dropped out of the Republican race for governor and is endorsing Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

The decision may clear the field for Schmidt, who now faces no significant opposition for the nomination and has secured endorsements from numerous high-level Republicans. The Republican nominee will take on Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in November 2022.

Colyer’s campaign said in a statement that the 61-year-old former governor was ending his campaign to focus on treatment for prostate cancer, which he had not previously disclosed.

“While I have always focused on helping others, for the next few weeks I am going to focus on my health,” Colyer said in a statement. “I was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer like my father and grandfather. After treatment, I am confident for a full recovery. Given these challenges, Ruth and I have decided to withdraw from the Governor’s race.”

This is a developing story.

