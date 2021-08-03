Incumbent falls in Park City election for seat on city council

illustration with a person voting in a ballot box in front of an American flag Bigstock

Park City will have a new face representing its northside on the city council after the November election.

The top two vote-getters in Ward 1 — Angie Carter and Charley Davidson — move on to face each other in the November general election. Incumbent John Lehnherr, who is running for mayor, was eliminated when he finished third of the three candidates.

The unofficial results of Tuesday’s election showed Davidson with 98 votes, Carter with 28 and Lehnherr with 14.

Carter did not respond to calls from The Eagle.

Davidson, 41, is a public information officer for the Wichita Police Department and helps fill in as a preacher at area churches.

“I’m excited and I appreciate the support from my community members and I hope to keep the momentum going into the November election,” he said. “And I’m going to continue to go out and meet more community members in the ward and my goal is to be a council member that is a voice for those who live and work in the Ward One area.”

Election results won’t be official until the Sedgwick County Commission approves the results on Aug. 12.