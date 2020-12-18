Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly will ‘of course’ run for re-election in 2022, spokeswoman says

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is “of course” running for reelection in 2022, a spokeswoman said Friday, after Republicans in recent days had treated a second campaign by the incumbent Democrat as an open question.

Kelly’s spokeswoman Lauren Fitzgerald in a statement said the governor is running for reelection but added the she is currently “focused on the state’s response to COVID-19 and continuing Kansas’ economic recovery.”

The announcement is a response to speculation that started Monday when she introduced Commerce Secretary David Toland as the state’s new lieutenant governor, replacing Lynn Rogers, who will become State Treasurer.

Kelly brushed off questions about the political significance of Toland’s appointment, saying instead that her office is focused on the pandemic.

Her answer sparked chatter that she was positioning Toland to run for governor if she chose not to seek reelection. Kelly said Monday there’s “nothing I can say that will stop that speculation.”

Prairie Politics newsletter Sign up for weekly updates on politics in the Sunflower State. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kansas GOP Chairman Mike Kuckelman released a statement afterward saying that “should Kelly decide to run for re-election,” she would lose.

Though no Republicans have officially announced plans to challenge Kelly, former Gov. Jeff Colyer, who served for 11 months in 2018, and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt have emerged as likely contenders.

The Star’s Jon Shorman contributed to this story.