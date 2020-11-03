Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Elections

Results from the 2020 election in Kansas and Sedgwick County (7:30 p.m., unofficial)

Election officials have started reporting initial results from the state and local general election held on Nov. 3, 2020.

The Kansas Secretary of State’s office has results on several state races. As of about 7:30 p.m., seven out of 3,587 precincts in the state have reported results. The Sedgwick County election office reported partial results from advance votes, though zero of 269 precincts, at around 7:30 p.m.

Presidential results from the Associated Press were current as of about 7:30 p.m.

Mail ballots postmarked by Tuesday and received by Friday will still be counted.

Results are incomplete and unofficial. Votes are not final until the canvass on Nov. 13 and provisional, write-in and late-arriving mail-in ballots have not been counted.

Prairie Politics newsletter

Sign up for weekly updates on politics in the Sunflower State.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Uncontested races are not included in this list. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

U.S. Senate

State results from the Kansas Secretary of State.

Precincts Reporting: 7 of 3587

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Sedgwick County results from the county election office.

U.S. House of Representatives District 4

State results from the Kansas Secretary of State.

Precincts Reporting: 2 of 633

Sedgwick County results from the county election office.

County Commissioner 2nd District

Sedgwick County results from the county election office.

County Commissioner 3rd District

Sedgwick County results from the county election office.

County Clerk

Sedgwick County results from the county election office.

County Treasurer

Sedgwick County results from the county election office.

President

National results from the Associated Press.

State results from the Kansas Secretary of State.

Precincts Reporting: 7 of 3587

Sedgwick County results from the county election office.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service