Results from the 2020 election in Kansas and Sedgwick County (7:30 p.m., unofficial)

Election officials have started reporting initial results from the state and local general election held on Nov. 3, 2020.

The Kansas Secretary of State’s office has results on several state races. As of about 7:30 p.m., seven out of 3,587 precincts in the state have reported results. The Sedgwick County election office reported partial results from advance votes, though zero of 269 precincts, at around 7:30 p.m.

Presidential results from the Associated Press were current as of about 7:30 p.m.

Mail ballots postmarked by Tuesday and received by Friday will still be counted.

Results are incomplete and unofficial. Votes are not final until the canvass on Nov. 13 and provisional, write-in and late-arriving mail-in ballots have not been counted.

Uncontested races are not included in this list. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

U.S. Senate

State results from the Kansas Secretary of State.

Precincts Reporting: 7 of 3587

Barbara Bollier (D): 222,624 votes, 54%

Roger Marshall (R): 177,303 votes, 43%

Jason Buckley (L): 14,759 votes, 4%

Sedgwick County results from the county election office.

Roger Marshall (R): 63,763 votes, 48.29%

Barbara Bollier (D): 63,536 votes, 48.11%

Jason Buckley (L) 4,656 votes, 3.53%

Write-In Totals: 99 votes, 0.08%

U.S. House of Representatives District 4

State results from the Kansas Secretary of State.

Precincts Reporting: 2 of 633

Laura Lombard (D): 59,199 votes, 45%

Ron Estes (R): 72,232 votes, 55%

Sedgwick County results from the county election office.

Ron Estes (R): 72,091votes, 54.89%

Laura Lombard: (D): 59,170 vots, 45.05%

Write-In Totals: 85 votes, 0.06%

County Commissioner 2nd District

Sedgwick County results from the county election office.

Sarah Lopez (D): 10,192 votes, 53.73%

Michael O’Donnell (R): 8,584 votes, 45.26%

Write-In Totals 192 votes, 1.01%

County Commissioner 3rd District

Sedgwick County results from the county election office.

David Dennis (R): 17,768 votes, 59.70%

Mike Iuen (D): 11,885 votes, 39.94%

Write-In Totals 107 votes, 0.36%

County Clerk

Sedgwick County results from the county election office.

Kelly Arnold (R): 68,810 votes, 54.97%

Kelli Reid (D): 56,295 votes, 44.98%

Write-In Totals: 63 votes, 0.05%

County Treasurer

Sedgwick County results from the county election office.

Brandi Baily (R): 68,331 votes, 55.08%

Charity Kennedy (D): 55,661 votes, 44.87%

Write-In Totals: 64 votes, 0.05%

President

National results from the Associated Press.

Donald Trump (R): 15,913,552 votes, 61 electoral votes

Joe Biden (D): 15,475,942 votes, 85 electoral votes

State results from the Kansas Secretary of State.

Precincts Reporting: 7 of 3587

Joseph R. Biden (D): 225,609 votes, 55%

Donald J. Trump (R): 182,462 votes, 44%

Jo Jorgensen (L): 5,341 votes, 1%

Sedgwick County results from the county election office.

Donald J. Trump (R): 67,144 votes, 50.40%

Joseph R Biden (D): 63,188 votes, 47.43%

Jo Jorgensen (L): 2,339 votes, 1.76%

Write-In Totals: 561 votes, 0.42%