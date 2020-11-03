Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Elections

In Sedgwick County clerk race, incumbent Kelly Arnold takes early lead

By Noah Merrell Special to The Eagle

The race for Sedgwick County Clerk will decide whether longtime Republican incumbent Kelly Arnold can fend off Kelli Reid to secure a fourth term.

Unofficial results showed that with about 125,000 advance votes counted, Arnold had a 55-45 lead over his challenger, according to unofficial results.

Arnold, who also serves as chairman of the Kansas Republican Party, has served as Sedgwick County Clerk since 2008.

Reid, a Democrat, ran on a platform of transparency and leadership, emphasizing a stance against hyper-partisanship.

The county clerk is responsible for overseeing a budget of more than $1 million and serves as the official secretary for the Board of County Commissioners. The clerk also handles land and real estate records, licenses and permits.

Prairie Politics newsletter

Sign up for weekly updates on politics in the Sunflower State.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The yearly salary in 2020 was $92,658.

Arnold spent more than $17,000 on his campaign — double Reid’s $8,500, according to expenditure reports through Oct. 22.

Arnold ran on a platform of efficient and transparent government, with a goal of returning money to taxpayers while also continuing good customer service.

This story was produced by The Sunflower and is published here as part of the Wichita Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of seven media companies, including The Wichita Eagle.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service