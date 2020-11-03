In Sedgwick County clerk race, incumbent Kelly Arnold takes early lead

The race for Sedgwick County Clerk will decide whether longtime Republican incumbent Kelly Arnold can fend off Kelli Reid to secure a fourth term.

Unofficial results showed that with about 125,000 advance votes counted, Arnold had a 55-45 lead over his challenger, according to unofficial results.

Arnold, who also serves as chairman of the Kansas Republican Party, has served as Sedgwick County Clerk since 2008.

Reid, a Democrat, ran on a platform of transparency and leadership, emphasizing a stance against hyper-partisanship.

The county clerk is responsible for overseeing a budget of more than $1 million and serves as the official secretary for the Board of County Commissioners. The clerk also handles land and real estate records, licenses and permits.

The yearly salary in 2020 was $92,658.

Arnold spent more than $17,000 on his campaign — double Reid’s $8,500, according to expenditure reports through Oct. 22.

Arnold ran on a platform of efficient and transparent government, with a goal of returning money to taxpayers while also continuing good customer service.