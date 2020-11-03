Baily leads Kennedy in the race for Sedgwick County treasurer

Brandi Baily, left, and Charity Kennedy are running for Sedgwick County Treasurer.

Update: 9:05 p.m.

With 114 precincts reporting and 150,825 votes counted, Baily is in the lead with 57.15% of the vote and Kennedy falling behind with 42.79% of the vote.

Update: 8:40 p.m.

Republican Brandi Baily led Democrat Charity Kennedy in the race for Sedgwick County treasurer Tuesday evening, according to early unofficial results.

With about 124,000 advance votes counted, Baily had a 55-45 lead over Kennedy, who campaigned on her vision of transitioning the role to a nonpolitical, non-elected position.

The candidates are running to replace Republican Linda Kizzire, who is not seeking re-election. The treasurer is elected to a four-year-term.

Sedgwick County’s treasurer is responsible for collecting personal property, real estate, and motor vehicle taxes, commercial vehicle fees, special assessments, and other taxes for Sedgwick County. The yearly salary in 2020 was $92,658.

Kennedy, the Democrat, spent about $6,500 on her campaign, according to expenditure reports through Oct. 22. Baily spent about $8,700 over the same time period.

Kennedy, 42, is campaigning to be the last person elected to the treasurer office, hoping to change the position from an elected position to a nonpolitical staff role. She said eliminating the election process will ensure that the treasurer does the job to the best of his or her ability.

“Imagine a county treasurer who is devoted totally to serving the public instead of worrying about her next election,” Kennedy said.

“Right now, after reviewing certain financials of the treasurer’s office, I’m seeing opportunities for more efficient use of taxpayer funds. It’s time we demand a culture of taxpayer trust in Sedgwick County government.”

Baily, 43, said she is against eliminating elections.

“Shouldn’t the taxpayers have a say over who is overseeing all that tax money coming in, or should five bureaucrats be who is responsible for overseeing the treasurer?” Baily said.

Kennedy is an industrial engineer at an aerospace company and has experience being a math teacher. She said she is more qualified than Baily because of Baily’s lack of management experience.

“She manages assets for the county as an accountant that is in charge of the investments, but she doesn’t have any experience managing people,” Kennedy said.

Baily is a Park City council woman and a veteran accountant in the county’s finance department. She has worked 13 years in financial management and 20 years in the department.

Though she doesn’t have experience working in the treasurer’s office, Baily said she can bring her past experience in the finance department to the treasurer role.

“I know the systems that are being used, so therefore the transition to go into that office would be very smooth,” she said.

This story was produced by The Sunflower and is published here as part of the Wichita Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of seven media companies, including The Wichita Eagle.