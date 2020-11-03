Sedgwick County District 3: David Dennis takes early lead over Mike Iuen

Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis, left, is running for reelection in District 3 seat. His opponent is Mike Iuen, right. The Wichita Eagle

Incumbent David Dennis jumped to an early lead in the race for Sedgwick County Commission’s District 3. Unofficial results show that with 29,653 advance ballots counted, Dennis had a 60-40 lead over Democrat Mike Iuen.

Dennis has spent the past four years representing the district, which includes Andale, Bentley, Cheney, Colwich, Goddard, Garden Plain, Mount Hope, Viola and a small part of west Wichita.

A former Air Force colonel and retired teacher, Dennis taught at North High School for 11 years. He also served on the Kansas State Board of Education and was its chairman for two years. He spent nine years on the Wichita Area Metropolitan Planning Commission.

Dennis has been married 52 years and has two sons.

Iuen, a retired broadcast journalist, spent 35 years at KAKE-TV. For 23 years, he anchored the “Good Morning Kansas” program. He has served as a board member of the March of Dimes and worked with the American Diabetes Association, Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Crop Walk.

Iuen has been married 23 years and has five children.

Dennis raised significantly more than Iuen during the campaign — about $39,000 to Iuen’s $6,300.

Sedgwick County is divided into five districts. Voters in each district elect one person to serve a four-year term on the commission. Commissioners are responsible for setting policies and allocating resources.

The commission approves the county’s annual budget, levies taxes, oversees construction and maintenance of county roads and bridges and serves as the Board of Health — a role that has taken center stage during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Commission also is responsible for hiring the Sedgwick County manager, county counselor, public works director and county appraiser.

Commissioners are paid $95,623 a year.

Results of the race are not final until the canvass, when provisional ballots are either counted or disqualified. The final tally also will include ballots that are mailed on the day of the election.