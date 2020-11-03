Kansas Legislature election results: Slim margins define several Wichita-area races

Volunteer Francisco Median helps out a voter at Boston Recreation Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Photo by Khånh Nguyen/Wichita Journalism Collaborative) Wichita Journalism Collaborative

Every seat in the Kansas Legislature — 125 House seats and 40 Senate seats — is up for election this year, and the winners on Election Day will shape Kansas politics and government as the state grapples with it public health response and economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Several open and competitive seats are in the Wichita area, and one candidate for the state House of Representatives is looking to make history has the first transgender state legislator in Kansas history.

House members serve two-year terms; Senate members, four-year terms.

Senate District 30 - East Wichita

Melissa Gregory jumped out to an early lead in the race for Senate District 30. With only 21,298 advance ballots counted, Gregory had a 51-49 lead.

Renee Erickson, a Wichita Republican in the Kansas House, and Gregory, a Democrat and former staffer for both former Kansas Congressman Dan Glickman and former Gov. Kathleen Sebelius, are competing for the vacant seat left by Senate President Susan Wagle, who decided not to seek re-election.

Erickson, a retired Wichita Public Schools middle school principal who is opposed to increasing education funding and has said she wants more money going directly to teachers and instruction, is Wagle’s pick for a replacement.

But Wagle has also expressed concerns that the district has “moved to the left” since 2016. Gregory will test that theory.

Senate District 28 - Southeast Wichita, Oaklawn

Jim Ward, a Wichita Democrat, took a slim lead (50.11-49.73) early Tuesday night with 12,532 early votes counted in District 28.

Mike Peterson, a Republican, is defending his seat against Ward, who’s trying to make a jump from the House to the Senate.

House District 79 - Winfield, Mulvane and Belle Plaine

Ken White, a Belle Plaine Democrat, tries to unseat Cheryl Helmer, a Mulvane Republican.

Helmer recently attracted national attention early on in the COVID-19 pandemic by requesting information on Gov. Laura Kelly’s hair stylist. She also falsely characterized Wichita as a sanctuary city for illegal immigrants while addressing U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran at a town hall meeting last year.

House District 85 - Northeast Sedgwick County, Benton in Butler County

Marcey Gregory, Democrat, and Patrick Penn, Republican, are running against each other to represent the 85th district, which covers Benton as well as parts of Bel Aire, Kechi and north Wichita.

Early Tuesday, Penn took a 55-45 lead with 8,195 ballots counted.

The winner takes over a seat held by Michael Capps, a controversial Wichita Republican whose own party disowned him due to his involvement in a falsified smear campaign against Brandon Whipple in the 2019 mayoral election.

Penn, who campaigned on restoring integrity to the 85th District, defeated Capps by a wide margin (74-26) in the primary.

Gregory, 59, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. She is a business owner of First Gear for 25 years and MG Ventures for 15 years, and is a former Mayor of Goddard. Gregory told the Wichita Eagle that her priorities are economic recovery, supporting local businesses and workers, keeping Kansas schools strong and safe, Medicaid expansion, and saving rural hospitals.

Gregory’s campaign raised $11,634.90 between July 24th and Oct. 2nd, and had $25,105.17 to spend on the campaign during that period.

Penn, 41, served in the Army for more than 20 years, as a Sergeant for nine years and as a Captain for 11 years. He is participating in his first election. Penn told the Wichita Eagle that his priorities include providing good roads, great schools, lowering Kansas taxes, increasing good jobs, and balancing Kansas’s budget.

Penn’s campaign raised $24,465 between July 24th and Oct. 2nd, and had $40,019.46 to spend on the campaign during that period.

The race between Gregory and Penn took an ugly turn in recent weeks with mailers from the state party committees. The Kansas Republican party accused Gregory of being funded by Black Lives Matter and wanting to defund police.

The Kansas Democratic Party sent out mailers that featured an portrait of Penn, a Black man, with a red overlay that darkened his skin.

Penn has called the mailer “Blackface” and racist. Gregory said the Republicans are trying to have it both ways, calling her racist and also saying she’s part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

House District 87 - East Wichita

Susan Oliver Estes, a Wichita Republican, and Matt Fox, a Wichita Democrat, are facing off to represent the 87th district, which covers parts of east Wichita. As early results rolled in from advance ballots, the race was 50-50 with just over 7,700 ballots counted.

The winner will fill the seat left vacant by Wichita Republican Renee Erickson, who is running for the state Senate.

Estes, 54, has experience in teaching, market research, and as a business development specialist. She said her priorities include rebuilding the economy to create jobs, improving education by ensuring funding gets to classrooms, and addressing the mental health crisis.

Estes is married to Congressman Ron Estes and has worked as a field director of Americans for Prosperity, a conservative/libertarian group that is part of a nationwide political network associated with Koch Industries. She is also on the board of the Wichita Public Library Foundation.

Estes’ campaign raised $43,705.20 between July 24th and Oct. 2nd, and had $73,281.78 to spend on the campaign during that period.

Fox, 28, is a teacher and wrestling coach at Marvin Sisk Middle School, in the Douglass public school district. Fox told the Wichita Eagle that his priorities are to ensure families have access to affordable healthcare, to fully fund public schools, and to deal with COVID-19 so that schools and businesses can stay open.

Fox’s campaign raised $28,886.24 between July 24th and Oct. 2nd, and had $49,197.54 to spend on the campaign during that period.

House District 96 - South Wichita

Republican Tom Kessler is running against Democrat Stephanie Yeager in District 96, which covers part of south Wichita.

Yeager, the incumbent, had a 51-49 lead with 3,629 ballots counted early Tuesday night.

The seat was previously held by Brandon Whipple, who was replaced by Yeager after he won the 2019 mayoral race.

Kessler, 52, was born in south Wichita and has owned Tom’s Wines and Spirits, a liquor store, for 25 years. He said that his priorities include economic recovery, job creation and supporting law enforcement.

Kessler’s campaign raised $7,670 between July 24th and Oct. 2nd, and had $11,162.13 to spend on the campaign during that period.

Yeager, 45, owns Digital Twist LLC, a communications business,and has been in south Wichita for 30 years. She said her priorities are education, mental health, and lowering taxes on food and essentials.

Yeager’s campaign raised $35,517.45 between July 24th and Oct. 2nd, and had $41,793.80 to spend on the campaign during that period.

This story was produced with the help of The Sunflower and is published here as part of the Wichita Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of seven media companies, including The Wichita Eagle.