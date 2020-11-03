All’s quiet in the election lines in Sedgwick County — at least so far

Since almost half of Sedgwick County’s 322,000 registered voters voted early in the general election, deputy election commissioner Melissa Schnieders had one question going into Tuesday:

“Who’s going to show up on Election Day?”

The answer, at least in the early hours of voting, was a small-but-steady stream of people.

“I figured you guys would have a line out the door,” Lori Carrithers said as she walked in to vote at Unity of Wichita at 21st and Oliver early Tuesday.

There didn’t seem to be long lines anywhere — or any guns, heavy security or any sort of drama that some expected and feared.

There was more of what you might call a quiet determination on the part of many.

“I think it’s probably the angriest I’ve ever voted,” said Cameron Nelson, who voted early in the day at the Hughes Metropolitan Complex at 29th and Oliver.

In past elections, he’s “just been happy to cast a vote.”

“Now I feel like I’m trying to vote to fix something,” Nelson said. “I don’t care if there would have been two feet of snow out here, and I had to walk, I would have done it.”

Carrithers, on the opposite end of the political spectrum, was equally intent on voting.

“It’s very critical,” said the President Trump supporter.

“I’ve liked him since the day he come down the escalator,” Carrithers said. “I feel like that’s the first time I’ve had a president that is my president.”

This election seems to be drawing people who don’t normally vote.

“I’ve never voted, and then this year it was like, we’ve got to get Trump out of there,” said a woman named Dee, who preferred not to give her last name.

Dee finished voting at Riverside Christian Church by 7:15 a.m.

“I scheduled my house cleanings all around this,” she said of her day job.

“We’re supposed to be the United States of America,” Dee said. She said Trump is “everything that the United States does not stand for.”

John Singleton also called the current climate the Divided States of America.

Singleton voted early in the day at the Hughes Metropolitan Complex.

“The way things are going, I want my voice heard,” he said. “My life has been devastated by COVID-19.”

His wife got the virus in April and had a massive stroke. Singleton thinks things could have been different if the country’s leadership had acted differently.

“I’m not trying to place blame, but it wasn’t handled very well.”

A lot of voters who showed up to polling places on Tuesday expressed concern over voting in advance.

“I don’t trust that the vote’s going to count,” said Duane Welsh, who voted first thing Tuesday morning at Riverside Christian Church.

He said early voting is probably safe, but, “There’s just too many potentials for problems.”

Of the 96,108 advanced ballots that were requested, 78,751 so far have been returned.

The number requested was lower than the 120,000 requested ballots that the election office expected, but the number of people who voted in person before Election Day — 67,448 — was much higher.

“I’m blown away by these numbers,” Schnieders said.

She said everything has been running smoothly with Tuesday’s voting, when more than 30,000 people cast in-person ballots by 11 a.m.

“People are just moving through happy.”

After a steady stream of voters this morning, Schnieders said there’s now a lull that likely will last through 3 p.m.

Then, she said, “It’ll just stay high through the evening.”

Wichita City Council member Brandon Johnson voted in person at Unity. He said he’s pleased to see how many people are voting this year.

“There’s definitely more interest. . . . There’s just a lot at stake right now, and people are engaged.”

He said he hopes it stays that way for next year’s council and school board races.

“They’re just as important,” Johnson said.

“I’m excited to see what this higher turnout means. You know, what America is saying, what Wichita’s saying, what the county’s saying and the state.”

Contributing: Eagle staff