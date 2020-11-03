Here’s just about everything you need to know to vote Tuesday

A woman walks past a VOTE sign on the pedestrian bridge over Kellogg just west of Hillside. (November 1, 2020) The Wichita Eagle

Where and when to vote

If you’re a registered voter, simply go to your assigned polling place between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Persons waiting in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast ballots.

Find your polling place

Check VoterView, the secretary of state’s website at https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView. It will tell you your registration status and assigned polling place.

If you don’t have computer access, call (316) 660-7100 in Sedgwick County, or the county clerk’s office in neighboring counties.

Try to go to the right place

The Kansas Legislature passed a law in April 2019 to allow voters to cast their ballot at any polling place in their county. However, Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab has not provided regulations implementing that law, so you still need to go to your assigned polling place for this election.

If you do wind up at the wrong polling place, you have two choices:

You can go to the right polling place (election workers will tell you where that is); or, if that’s not practical, you can cast a provisional ballot at the wrong polling place as long as you’re in the county where you live. If you do vote at the wrong polling place, your votes will be counted for all the races you’re eligible to vote in. That means you might not get to vote in all the local races you’re eligible for.

Identification required

You will need a government-issued identification with your picture on it. Most commonly, that would be a driver’s license or state ID card. It can be issued by Kansas or any other state.

Other acceptable ID includes a concealed carry gun license from any state; US passport; government-issued employee badge or ID; military ID; student ID from an accredited college or university in Kansas; government-issued public assistance ID, or tribal ID.

If you do not have your ID with you, you can still vote a provisional ballot and provide the necessary ID to the county election office before the canvassing of ballots begins. ID’s must be presented by 5 p.m. Nov. 12.

Expired ID

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and delays in renewal of licenses and ID cards, Gov. Laura Kelly has issued a statewide executive order requiring all poll workers to honor those IDs that have expired since March 12, 2020. Voters over 65 can use any expired state ID to vote in all elections.

Masks at polling places

To protect poll workers and other voters, protective facemasks or other coverings are requested to be worn at all polling sites. Where masks are otherwise generally required, masks are mandatory. However, no voter can be denied their right to vote based on refusal to wear a mask. Curbside voting can be arranged by calling the election office at 316-660-7100.

Guns at polling places

Most polling places are on private property and the property owners’ preference dictates whether you can carry a firearm when voting. If the property owner ordinarily allows firearms to be carried on the premises, concealed or openly, you can. If the property is posted no guns, you can’t.

Poll watchers

Although President Donald Trump has called on his supporters to monitor polling places for evidence of voting fraud, in Kansas it’s not that simple. You cannot appoint yourself as a poll observer. Only candidates and certain party officials, or their designees, can serve as poll observers. They have to be registered with the county election commissioner’s office and wear an identifying badge issued by the county. Unauthorized persons are not allowed to linger inside a polling place.

Voter intimidation

According to the U.S Attorney’s Office, interrupting or intimidating voters at polling places is not allowed by federal law. Examples could include questioning or challenging voters, or photographing or videotaping them “under the pretext that these are actions to uncover illegal voting,” the agency said in a statement. If you see someone doing this, report it to poll officials and/or the phone numbers below.

If you have problems

▪ The Sedgwick County Election Commissioners office can be reached at 316-660-7100 for complaints about voting issues, electioneering at polling places, and/or voter intimidation issues at the polls.

▪ The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Kansas will have a voter hotline for voters to report incidents of fraud or violations of voting rights. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag will be available to the public at 785-295-2858 while the polls are open.

▪ The ACLU of Kansas/Missouri will have a voter hotline with 50 lawyers on call to deal with registration issues, voting issues, intimidation, etc., at 866-687-8683.

▪ The Wichita Eagle will be tracking and writing about issues that arise at the polls. If you observe something of interest, e-mail mstavola@wichitaeagle.com or call 316-804-0608.

If you’re in quarantine for COVID

Contact the election office at 316-660-7100 for instructions on filing an emergency absentee ballot.

If you need to turn in a mail ballot

You can turn in completed mail ballots in properly signed envelopes at the downtown election office in the Historic Courthouse at 515 N. Main, or at any polling place, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Bypass the voting line and go directly to the ballot box.

Or you can drop your completed and signed ballot envelope at any of the official ballot drop boxes placed around the county. All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday to be counted.

You can still mail your ballot. It will be counted as long as it is postmarked by Tuesday and received in the election office by Friday.

Ballot drop box locations

Completed mail ballots (envelopes sealed and signed) can be dropped off at these locations any time from now until 7 p.m. Tuesday:

▪ Bel-Aire City Hall, 7651 E. Central Park, Bel-Aire

▪ Haysville Police Department and Court Services, 200 W. Grand, Haysville

▪ Valley Center City Hall, 121 S, Meridian, Valley Center

▪ Clearwater City Hall, 129 E. Ross, Clearwater

▪ Maize City Administration, 10100 W. Grady, Maize

▪ Derby Public Library, 1600 E. Walnut, Derby

▪ Fire Station No. 35, 1535 S. 199th, Goddard

▪ Fire Station No. 32, 7750 Wild West Road, Park City

▪ Boston Recreation Center, 6655 E. Zimmerly, Wichita

▪ Evergreen Park Recreation Center, 2700-D Woodland, Wichita

▪ Sedgwick County Health Department, 1900 E. 9th, Wichita

▪ Orchard Recreation Center, 4808 W. 9th, Wichita

▪ Linwood Recreation Center, 1901 S. Kansas, Wichita

▪ Sedgwick County Courthouse, 525 N. Main