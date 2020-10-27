Sedgwick County opens 16 polling sites for early voters

Sedgwick County has opened more polling centers for residents to cast their ballot ahead of Election Day, Nov. 3.

The 16 sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Those voting will need to bring a government-issued photo ID. Those who don’t bring an ID may be asked to cast a provisional ballot and will need to provide an ID for their vote to count.

The Intrust Bank Arena voting center also is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday, arena hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The arena will also be open for voting from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m on Saturday.

The election office at the Historic Courthouse at 510 N. Main will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. It will also be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday; and from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 2, the Monday before Election Day.

Voters who received advance ballots by mail may drop them off at any of the early voting sites. They can go to the front of the line to turn in a completed ballot. Advance ballots may also be mailed back to the election commissioner’s office or dropped off at one of the 14 ballot drop off boxes throughout the county.

Here are the 16 satellite locations:

▪ Bel Aire City Building, 7651 E. Central Park, Bel Aire

▪ Goddard School District Conference Center, 315 S Main, Goddard

▪ Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas, Wichita

▪ Haysville Community Library, 210 Hays Ave., Haysville

▪ Machinists Building, 3830 S. Meridian, Wichita

▪ Park City City Hall, 1941 E. 61st St. North, Park City

▪ Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E. 25th St. North, Wichita

▪ Reformation Lutheran Church, 7601 E. 13th St., Wichita

▪ Sedgwick County Extension Office, 7001 W. 21st St., Wichita

▪ SEIU Building, 3340 W. Douglas Ave., Wichita

▪ Sharon Baptist Church, 2221 S. Oliver, Wichita

▪ St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 2555 Hyacinth Lane, Wichita

▪ Valley Center Community Center, 314 Clay, Valley Center

▪ Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W. Central, Wichita

▪ Woodland Lakes Community Church, 770 S. Greenwich Road, Wichita

▪ Woodlawn Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby

For more information call the election commissioner’s office at 316-660-7120 or go to sedgwickcounty.org/vote.

You can also find more information about candidates at the The Eagle’s interactive Voter Guide. Voters can print out a sample vote, and subscribers can read candidate answers to questionnaires on various issues.