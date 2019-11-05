Polls now closed in Wichita mayoral race

Brandon Whipple (left) and Jeff Longwell (right) The Wichita Eagle

7 p.m. : The polls have closed on an election for Wichita mayor dominated by dark-money anonymous attacks and partisan sniping in a purportedly nonpartisan election.

The candidates on the ballot were incumbent Mayor Jeff Longwell and state Rep. Brandon Whipple. Three defeated challengers from the August primary, banker Lyndy Wells, anti-abortion activist Mark Gietzen and conservative activist Marty Mork mounted write-in campaigns.

The signature event of the campaign was a false video, produced through an anonymous New Mexico shell company, slamming Whipple with inaccurate allegations of sexual harassment.

The video — released on YouTube and Facebook — featured young actresses posing as Capitol interns and reading from a script of accusations cribbed from a Wichita Eagle/Kansas City Star report about sex harassment complaints at the Statehouse.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

However, the allegations in the news story were actually about Republican members of the state Senate, not Whipple, a Democratic member of the House of Representatives.

Eagle reporting into the New Mexico company found it shared a mailing address and registered agent with a company owned by state Rep. Michael Capps, R-Wichita, who is a business partner of City Council member James Clendenin.

One of the actresses told The Eagle that she was paid $50 to appear in the video by Matthew Colborn, a young entrepreneur who had been mentored by Capps through Wichita State University and shares a downtown office with Capps and Clendenin.

After those ties surfaced, the Sedgwick County Republican Party leadership called for Capps to resign his seat in the Legislature.

He didn’t, and instead went on former Rep. John Whitmer’s radio show and claimed that party Chairman Dalton Glasscock knew about and green-lighted the shady video, an allegation Glasscock denies.

The race, nonpartisan by law, was overtly partisan in practice.

The Sedgwick County Republicans funded a mailer calling for Longwell’s re-election and urging voters to “Vote Republican on Nov. 5!”

The state Democratic Party fired back with a mailer calling Longwell “Mayor Kickback.”

The mailer also falsely said the mayor was under investigation for “corruption.” Longwell denied the claim and that Democratic Party officials refused to explain their claims.

While Longwell was investigated by District Attorney Marc Bennett during the campaign, Bennett said the subject of the probe was not corruption, but whether Longwell had properly reported gifts he received from contractors in a city water project.

Newly created anonymous entities also weighed in with several mailers attacking Whipple and Wells.

Although the group’s names were different, they appeared to be linked by a postal permit traced to a Kansas City bulk-mail service.

None of the spending on the video nor the anonymous mailers will ever have to be reported, according to Mark Skoglund, executive director of the state’s Governmental Ethics Commission.

The commission has ruled that outside organizations only have to report their identity and spending if they use words from a short list of key terms such as “vote for” or “elect,” or “vote against” or “defeat.”

The Republican and Democratic party spending will have to be reported, but not until the parties file an annual report in January, two months after the election.

On issues, Whipple centered his campaign on governmental transparency, calling for gift limits for the mayor and council members and the creation of a city commission to investigate and enforce ethics.

He also won the endorsements of the city’s police and fire unions, calling for expansion of both public safety departments.

Longwell called on voters to stay the course and highlighted achievements made during his mayoralty, including the winning of a 2019 All-America City award.

Longwell also touted his playing the pivotal role in attracting a Triple-A minor-league baseball team and the current construction of a new $75 million ball park to replace the 1930s-vintage Lawrence-Dumont Stadium. And, he said, 89 new police officers were added to the force in the past four years.

Longwell raised $73,925 from July 26 through Oct. 24 and, with money previously raised, had $126,817 available for his campaign. He reported spending $101,524.

Whipple raised $61,433 from July 26 through Oct. 24 and had $66,091 available for his campaign. He reported spending $48,646.

Wells, who jumped into the race Oct. 17 with a write-in campaign, reported raising $28,260 and had $56,351 available. He spent $48,973.

Gietzen reported raising $850 and spending $10,994.