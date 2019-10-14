Tuesday is last day to register to vote in local elections, including Wichita mayor race

SHARE COPY LINK

People who want to register to vote or who need to update their voter registration have two days to do so.

Tuesday is the last day to register to vote before the Nov. 5 general election for local races in Kansas. Voter registration applications can be submitted to the county election office or online at www.kdor.ks.gov/Apps/VoterReg/.

Other important election dates from the Sedgwick County Election Office.

Secretary of State’s office:

Wednesday: First day of mailed ballots

Oct. 21: First day of in-person advance voting at the election office, 510 N. Main, #101.

Oct. 29: Deadline for voters to apply for mailed advance ballots

Oct. 31: Advance voting begins at satellite sites.

Nov. 4: Noon is the deadline to cast advance ballots in person at the county election office

Nov. 5: Election Day

The Aug. 6 primary had a voter turnout of 10.2 percent, or 23,632 ballots cast out of 231,321 registered voters. The primary featured a city-wide mayor primary and an at-large race for the Wichita school board.

Other races on the general election ballot include Wichita City Council districts 2, 4 and 5.

And all Kansans can vote on a constitutional amendment that would end the state’s Census adjustments for military personnel and college students.

