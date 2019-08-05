Elections
Wichita Transit offers free rides to voters on election day
Monday was last chance to vote early in Sedgwick County
Wichita Transit is offering free rides to voters on election day.
City officials said Monday afternoon that free rides will be offered to all voters traveling to the polls on Tuesday.
The rides will be available from 5:30 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. on any of the fixed bus routes.
Wichita residents will narrow the field of nine mayoral candidates to two on Tuesday. Voters in the Wichita school district will choose two at-large school board candidates to advance.
More information on Wichita Transit’s 18 bus routes, stops and schedule is available online at www.wichitatransit.org.
