Logan, Shepard lead school board race in early voting

Voting was fairly slow at the West Side Church of God on west McCormick on Tuesday. Two races were on the primary ballot: The Wichita Mayor race, and an at-large school board seat. The Wichita Eagle

Ballots cast in early voting are in, and of 6,803 votes, it’s so far a tight race between Wichita school board president Sheril Logan and two of her three challengers for the at-large seat in the only Wichita school race on Tuesday’s primary ballot.

Contender Joseph Shepard leads with 1,651 votes followed by Logan with 1,569 and Trish Hileman with 1,126. Brent Davis has 512 votes so far.

Two candidates will qualify for November’s general election.

Logan, 74, has served on the board since 2011 with three stints as president and one as vice president. She told The Eagle that the school district’s most pressing issue is implementing its 2018 strategic plan.

Goals of the strategic plan include raising the graduation rate, increasing third-grade reading proficiency, making more certifications and college credits available to students and increasing school safety.

Shepard, 26, is director of multicultural engagement and community life at Newman University. He’s said that when talking about the needs of young people, young voices should be at the table. Shepard says the district must focus on the holistic development of students by pushing for academic advancement while “boldly” addressing the trauma students face.

Shepard, who identifies as bisexual, has said that some schools aren’t doing enough to protect LGBTQ students and staff. He has a master’s degree in public administration and is the former student body president of Wichita State University, where he frequently pushed back against university leaders and lobbied for more public discussion of university business.

Hileman, 44, is executive director of the nonprofit Thrive Community and president of the College Hill Neighborhood Association. She has five years of experience gathering community feedback for the school board.

All five of Hileman’s children, including two with special needs, will be attending Wichita schools this fall, which she said gives her a unique perspective. She has advocated for greater transparency and said she hopes to improve the board’s community engagement.

Davis, 56, is director of Complete Education Inc, an educational services company that specializes in preparing high school students for high-stakes standardized tests.

He told The Eagle Wichita schools are inadequately preparing students for college and careers and said incentives must be implemented to encourage learning and promote efficiency within the district.

Ernestine Krehbiel, the district 3 incumbent from south-central Wichita, is running unopposed. The only other contested school board race, in District 4 representing southwest Wichita, doesn’t have enough candidates to justify a primary. In all, there are seven seats on the school board. Terms for the other four members expire in 2020.

Board members set policy and oversee a budget of $737 million for a district with about 50,600 students – the state’s largest. Members serve four-year terms and earn no pay for twice-monthly meetings and other work.