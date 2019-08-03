Here’s what you need to know to vote for Wichita mayor, school board Tuesday

The Wichita Eagle

Wichitans will start to choose a mayor during a primary election Tuesday, narrowing the field of nine candidates to two.

Residents of the Wichita school district also will choose which two candidates advance in the race for an at-large school board seat.

Voters will make their final choices in the general election Nov. 5.

Who’s running for mayor?

Incumbent mayor Jeff Longwell faces eight challengers: Joshua Atkinson, Brock Booker, Ian Demory, Mark Gietzen, Amy Lyon, Marty Mork, Lyndy Wells and Brandon Whipple.

To see where the candidates stand on issues ranging from economic development to Century II to spending priorities, go to The Eagle’s online voter guide.

To see who is contributing to which candidate, check out our searchable campaign finance database.

Who’s running for school board?

Four candidates seek the at-large seat on the Wichita school board: Brent Davis, Trish Hileman, Sheril Logan and Josephy Shepard. You can find more about them in the online voter guide.

Who can vote?

Any registered voter in the city of Wichita or the Wichita school district, depending on the race. The races are nonpartisan.

When to vote

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Take a valid government-issued photo ID to the polls.

You also can vote early at the main election office in the Historic Courthouse, 510 N. Main, from 8 a.m. to noon Monday.

Where to vote

On Tuesday, you must vote at your assigned polling place. To find your site, check your voter card or go to https://my voteinfo.voteks.org.

What’s different?

This is the first mayoral election since the state Legislature moved elections from March primaries and April general elections to August primaries and November general elections.

Questions or problems

If you have a question about where to vote, or if you experience any problems while voting, call the Sedgwick County Election Office at 316-660-7100.

The Eagle would also like to hear about issues or problems during voting. Call us at 316-269-6762 or e-mail mwerts@wichitaeagle.com.

For results

To track results after the polls close and to read about the winning candidates in Wichita, go to Kansas.com on Tuesday night.