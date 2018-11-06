Updated 8 p.m.: Sedgwick County Commission race could shift balance of power, impact investigations

Democrat Lacey Cruse jumped to an early lead over incumbent Sedgwick County Commissioner Richard Ranzau on Tuesday, leading 57 percent to 43 percent with 3 of 51 precincts reporting.
In District 1, Democrat Renee Duxler was just slightly behind Wichita City Councilman Pete Meitzner, a Republican — 49.1 percent to 50.8 percent, with 12 of 54 precincts reporting.
In the District 5 race, incumbent Republican Jim Howell led Democrat Jim Skelton, 55 percent to 45 percent, in early returns.
The three candidates who win seats on the Sedgwick County Commission will join two commissioners who, according to an attorney for the county counselor, are under FBI investigation over a move to fire the county manager.
The races could shift the balance of power on the board in favor of investigating county management.
The three Sedgwick County commissioners who voted last month to hire outside counsel to investigate county management are under FBI investigation, an attorney for County Counselor Eric Yost said Friday, but none of them is up for election this year. One is vacating his seat, and the other two are mid-term.
Both commissioners who have supported keeping County Manager Michael Scholes are running contested races in their districts against opponents who favor the investigation.
Republicans Richard Ranzau and Jim Howell, who have said they’re not the subjects of the FBI investigation, are running against candidates who support the internal investigation that, according to the attorney, prompted the FBI to investigate the three commissioners for potential whistleblower retaliation and obstruction of justice.
District 4
In the District 4 race, Ranzau faces Democrat newcomer Lacey Cruse, a hospice consultant and folk singer who became active in politics during the Women’s March last year.
Ranzau, whose background includes work as a physician’s assistant and serving in the National Guard, has been the most outspoken opponent of the board majority’s ongoing investigation into the county’s management, contending that it’s a veiled effort to fire the county manager for political reasons, and probably illegal. With fellow Commissioner Howell, he has boycotted closed-door meetings to move that investigation forward.
Cruse, on the other hand, supports the investigation into the county’s management. She said she’s heard complaints from several employees alleging “deplorable” working conditions, rampant sexism in leadership and “unreasonable demands and expectations” from commissioners.
District 5
In the District 5 race, Howell faces former-Republican, now-Independent Jim Skelton, who held the seat for four years before Howell.
Howell has joined Ranzau in boycotting closed meetings to move the county personnel investigation forward, which blocked the investigation for about three weeks. He has also asked for an attorney general opinion on a decision to change the commission’s quorum requirement from four members to three, to break the blockade.
Skelton said he favors an investigation of county leadership by an outside human resources firm and said he thinks the board majority made the right decision to initiate the investigation.
District 1
Republican City Council member Pete Meitzner faces Democrat small-business owner Renee Duxler to replace David Unruh, who allegedly is under FBI investigation and is not running for re-election.
Neither candidate committed to picking a side in the internal investigation, and both said they need more information before choosing what to do about county personnel matters.
Meitzner said he has not spoken to Unruh, who he considers a friend, about the investigations. If elected, he said would take his seat on the commission “with cautious eyes.”
Duxler said the turmoil surrounding the investigations “shows the need for a change of leadership at the county level.”
Early in the campaign Duxler teamed up with Cruse, the District 4 Democratic candidate. Their common pitch is that the commission has long been dominated by men — especially older white men — and needs an infusion of youth and female influence.
