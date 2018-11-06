As Dodge City voting gets underway, voter complaints are few

The one polling place for Dodge City, in an arena outside the city limits and about 6 miles south of downtown, has been a site of national controversy about race relations and the right to vote.

The American Civil Liberties Union sought to force Ford County officials to open a second polling site at the Civic Center where people here usually vote, but a judge denied the group’s lawsuit.

The ACLU has alleged that the single location and distance to the Western State Bank Expo arena would suppress turnout among Hispanic residents, who make up 60 percent of the community but tend to be poorer and have less access to transportation.

The complaints about voting access have drawn the attention of the national media, including CNN and MSNBC.

Wichita Eagle reporter Dion Lefler is in Dodge City and will file periodic updates on the voting there through the day.

7:30 a.m. — Voting has been underway for about half an hour and lines have been steady so far. There were 45 voters lined up to enter the polling place when the doors opened at 7 a.m.

Early arrivers said they weren’t inconvenienced by the location of the polling place, although some thought a city the size of Dodge, 27,000 people, should probably have more than one place to vote.

Vaughn Nash, who runs a western store in this cattle town, said he thinks the arena south of town is a good place to vote because it’s well-known to everybody here.

“Everybody comes here, Hispanic, white, black,” he said. “It’s just a meeting place for everybody. It’s easier (to vote) here than at the Civic Center, more parking, easier access.”

“I think the location is fine,” said Tyson Schroeder, a history teacher at the high school. “This town isn’t as big as the national media wants to make it. We drive 2 1/2 hours for a day trip to Wichita.”

Schroeder’s lived in Dodge City since 2006 and said “I’ve always found it odd there’s only one site.” But he said he’s never had to wait more than 15 minutes and by being there when the doors open, he’s always gotten to school on time.

The handful of Hispanic voters on site didn’t seem to have a problem with the location.

“I think if a person wants to vote, it doesn’t matter where it’s located,” said Celia Enriquez, a fifth-grade teacher. She does think that the town should have more voting sites.

“We’re a growing city and we need to expand,” she said

Alma Solorzano voted early Tuesday with daughters Darlene and Jayla in tow. Dion Lefler The Wichita Eagle

Alma Solorzano came to vote with young daughters Darlene and Jayla, wearing matching yellow coats, in tow.

The arena was actually more convenient for her because “I have to drive out this way anyway” to drop her husband off at work.

She said she really didn’t have an opinion about the controversy over the polling place.