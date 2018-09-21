Kobach says it will be another close election

Kris Kobach, who survived a skin-tight election to win the Republican nomination for governor, told supporters he’s expecting another squeaker in the November general election.

“Some of you might have heard about that landslide victory Wink (Lt. Gov. candidate Wink Hartman) and I had of 343 votes,” Kobach said to laughter from about 100 supporters who gathered for a rally Thursday evening in a Haysville park.

Kobach said he thinks he’s winning the November election, but “It’s gonna be close.”

“All the polls show a single-digit margin, so when we win this thing, it’s not like we’re going to be walking away with it,” said Kobach, currently the Kansas secretary of state.

He lumped Kelly and Orman together, calling her the “official” Democrat and Orman the “de facto” Democrat.

Kelly is a state senator from Topeka and Orman a Johnson County businessman.

Several times in his remarks, Kobach scoffed at political analysts’ predictions of a “blue wave” backlash against President Trump that Democrats believe will help their boost their candidates across the nation.

“Some of you probably heard the Democrats on TV,” Kobach said. “Boy, they are pretty excited, aren’t they?

“ It’s unbelievable, not only in Kansas but all over this country. They keep talking about how ‘Everybody’s sick of Trump. It’s a blue wave, we’re gonna take over the blue wave!’” Koback said. “Well let me tell you, the big blue wave is going to hit some big red rocks here in Kansas. It’s going nowhere.”