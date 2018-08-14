Kobach picks up additional Sedgwick County votes in Republican race for governor

Sedgwick County adds more than 1,300 votes to election

Sedgwick County’s election board voted to count more than 1,300 provisional and disputed ballots Monday, adding those to the total votes from last Tuesday’s election.
By Dion Lefler

August 14, 2018 10:33 AM

Secretary of State Kris Kobach has widened his lead over Gov. Jeff Colyer in the Republican race for governor.

Kobach picked up an additional 94 votes in the Sedgwick County canvass Tuesday morning.

Sedgwick County agreed to count an additional 1,326 disputed and provisional ballots on Monday.

At the end of the business day Monday, Kobach was leading Colyer by 206 votes. The additional Sedgwick County votes brings the total to 300.

In the final Sedgwick County tally, Kobach had 19,937 votes to 16,168 for Colyer.

The Johnson County election board is scheduled to release the results of 1,176 ballots at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

