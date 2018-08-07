Kansas primary election results 2018 (10:45 p.m.)

These are unofficial results. They will not be official until the state canvass.
Listed below are the 2018 Primary General Election unofficial results for Kansas.
|County Commissioner 4th District (R)
|Precincts Reporting:51 of 51
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Clyde Hugh Nicks
|3368
|49.4%
|Richard Ranzau
|3455
|50.6%
County Commissioner 4th District (D)
Precincts Reporting:51 of 51
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Lacey Cruse
|3074
|57%
|Michael Kinard
|2318
|43%
|United States House of Representatives 001 (R)
|Precincts Reporting:1124 of 1371
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Roger Marshall
|50423
|80%
|R-Nick Reinecker
|12749
|20%
|United States House of Representatives 002 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 807 of 917
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Vernon J. Fields
|1833
|3%
|R-Steve Fitzgerald
|8508
|12%
|R-Kevin Jones
|11146
|16%
|R-Doug Mays
|5727
|8%
|R-Dennis Pyle
|7785
|11%
|R-Caryn Tyson
|15989
|23%
|R-Steve Watkins
|18033
|26%
|United States House of Representatives 003 (D)
|Precincts Reporting: 82 of 628
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Sharice Davids
|7586
|31%
|D-Mike McCamon
|1499
|6%
|D-Tom Niermann
|4058
|17%
|D-Jay Sidie
|648
|3%
|D-Brent Welder
|9395
|39%
|D-Sylvia D. Williams
|1177
|5%
|United States House of Representatives 003 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 82 of 628
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Trevor Keegan
|5591
|22%
|R-Joe Myers
|3117
|12%
|R-Kevin Yoder
|16769
|66%
|United States House of Representatives 004 (D)
|Precincts Reporting: 579 of 623
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Laura Lombard
|10319
|35%
|D-James A. Thompson
|19439
|65%
|United States House of Representatives 004 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 579 of 623
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Rep. Ron Estes
|54805
|81%
|R-Ron M. Estes
|12579
|19%
|Governor / Lt. Governor (D)
|Precincts Reporting:2575 of 3539
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Arden Andersen
|6454
|6%
|D-Jack Bergeson
|2934
|3%
|D-Carl Brewer
|23899
|22%
|D-Laura Kelly
|55149
|51%
|D-Joshua Svaty
|19532
|18%
|Governor / Lt. Governor (R)
|Precincts Reporting:2575 of 3539
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Jim Barnett
|20437
|9%
|R-Jeff Colyer
|93649
|41%
|R-Kris Kobach
|94428
|41%
|R-Patrick “PK” Kucera
|1926
|1%
|R-Tyler Ruzich
|1317
|1%
|R-Ken Selzer
|18641
|8%
|R-Joseph Tutera Jr.
|960
|0%
|Secretary of State (R)
|Precincts Reporting:2534 of 3539
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Randy Duncan
|43603
|22%
|R-Keith Esau
|17483
|9%
|R-Craig McCullah
|25498
|13%
|R-Scott Schwab
|70819
|35%
|R-Dennis Taylor
|45576
|23%
|Commissioner of Insurance (R)
|Precincts Reporting:2534 of 3539
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Vicki Schmidt
|110342
|52%
|R-Clark Shultz
|100841
|48%
|Kansas House of Representatives 005 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 27 of 35
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Mark Samsel
|1213
|54%
|R-Renee Slinkard
|1023
|46%
|Kansas House of Representatives 006 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 15 of 31
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Clifford F. Blackmore
|625
|42%
|R-Jene Vickrey
|872
|58%
|Kansas House of Representatives 008 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 1 of 18
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Chris Croft
|653
|54%
|R-Patty Markley
|548
|46%
|Kansas House of Representatives 011 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 34 of 34
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Jim Kelly
|0
|0%
|R-John Lowrance
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 012 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 61 of 64
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Doug Blex
|1000
|62%
|R-Brad Hall
|611
|38%
|Kansas House of Representatives 013 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 38 of 62
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Larry P. Hibbard
|1487
|55%
|R-Londa R. Tindle
|1197
|45%
|Kansas House of Representatives 014 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 1 of 21
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Charlotte Esau
|544
|44%
|R-Tom Stanion
|466
|37%
|R-Aaron V. Young
|239
|19%
|Kansas House of Representatives 017 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 1 of 18
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Tom Cox
|591
|79%
|R-Jim Eschrich
|158
|21%
|Kansas House of Representatives 018 (D)
|Precincts Reporting: 1 of 18
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Andrew “Andy” Hurla
|86
|15%
|D-Cindy Neighbor
|487
|85%
|Kansas House of Representatives 018 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 1 of 18
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Cathy Gordon
|243
|37%
|R-Eric Jenkins
|416
|63%
|Kansas House of Representatives 022 (D)
|Precincts Reporting: 1 of 16
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Michael L. Coleman III
|56
|8%
|D-Nancy Lusk
|630
|92%
|Kansas House of Representatives 027 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 1 of 25
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Rochelle Bird
|414
|28%
|R-Karen Snyder
|417
|29%
|R-Sean E. Tarwater Sr.
|626
|43%
|Kansas House of Representatives 028 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 1 of 14
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Joy Koesten
|698
|47%
|R-Kellie Warren
|801
|53%
|Kansas House of Representatives 029 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 1 of 17
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Peggy Galvin
|464
|51%
|R-James Todd
|444
|49%
|Kansas House of Representatives 030 (D)
|Precincts Reporting: 1 of 18
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Matthew Calcara
|206
|36%
|D-Brandon Woodard
|374
|65%
|Kansas House of Representatives 030 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 1 of 18
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Wendy Bingesser
|457
|51%
|R-Colleen Webster
|435
|49%
|Kansas House of Representatives 038 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 10 of 27
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Willie Dove
|1376
|60%
|R-Noel Hull
|919
|40%
|Kansas House of Representatives 039 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 1 of 14
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Kristy Acree
|500
|53%
|R-Owen Donohoe
|439
|47%
|Kansas House of Representatives 040 (D)
|Precincts Reporting: 11 of 11
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Debbie Deere
|1020
|90%
|D-Donald G Terrien
|118
|10%
|Kansas House of Representatives 042 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 17 of 17
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Jim Karleskint
|1330
|53%
|R-Lance Neelly
|1167
|47%
|Kansas House of Representatives 045 (D)
|Precincts Reporting: 1 of 29
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Mike Amyx
|1421
|57%
|D-Steven X. Davis
|536
|21%
|D-Aidan Loveland Koster
|559
|22%
|Kansas House of Representatives 045 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 1 of 29
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Cynthia Smith
|1134
|56%
|R-Ronald Thacker
|911
|45%
|Kansas House of Representatives 046 (D)
|Precincts Reporting: 1 of 25
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Benjamin Ferlo
|396
|12%
|D-Dennis “Boog” Highberger
|2850
|88%
|Kansas House of Representatives 049 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 1 of 12
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Fsehazion Desalegn
|74
|11%
|R-Megan Lynn
|585
|89%
|Kansas House of Representatives 055 (D)
|Precincts Reporting: 28 of 28
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Annie Kuether
|1826
|88%
|D-Joseph Stringer
|239
|12%
|Kansas House of Representatives 059 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 23 of 23
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Blaine Finch
|2116
|71%
|R-Shari Weber
|847
|29%
|Kansas House of Representatives 064 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 34 of 34
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Susan “Suzi” L. Carlson
|1296
|53%
|R-Kathy Martin
|1150
|47%
|Kansas House of Representatives 074 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 35 of 38
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Stephen Owens
|1833
|55%
|R-Don Schroeder
|1528
|46%
|Kansas House of Representatives 075 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 17 of 17
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Will Carpenter
|1748
|60%
|R-Mary Martha Good
|1164
|40%
|Kansas House of Representatives 080 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 39 of 39
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Anita Judd-Jenkins
|964
|42%
|R-Bill Rhiley
|1337
|58%
|Kansas House of Representatives 086 (D)
|Precincts Reporting: 10 of 10
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Alexander Vulgamore
|139
|14%
|D-Jim Ward
|853
|86%
|Kansas House of Representatives 087 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 11 of 11
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Renee Erickson
|1618
|56%
|R-Jeff Kennedy
|1293
|44%
|Kansas House of Representatives 089 (D)
|Precincts Reporting: 13 of 13
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Marty Keenan
|312
|17%
|D-KC Ohaebosim
|1244
|66%
|D-LeSean Tarkington
|320
|17%
|Kansas House of Representatives 093 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 18 of 18
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-J.C. Moore
|1136
|51%
|R-John Whitmer
|1084
|49%
|Kansas House of Representatives 097 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 13 of 13
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Nick J. Hoheisel
|778
|54%
|R-Michael E. Walker
|670
|46%
|Kansas House of Representatives 099 (D)
|Precincts Reporting: 15 of 15
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Kristi Kirk
|766
|88%
|D-Gerald A. Winget
|106
|12%
|Kansas House of Representatives 100 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 12 of 12
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-James Francis Breitenbach
|690
|24%
|R-Daniel Hawkins
|2162
|76%
|Kansas House of Representatives 104 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 20
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Steven R. Becker
|0
|0%
|R-Paul Waggoner
|0
|0%
|Kansas House of Representatives 107 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 89 of 89
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Susan L Concannon
|2220
|56%
|R-Sam J Sacco
|1776
|44%
|Kansas House of Representatives 113 (D)
|Precincts Reporting: 55 of 55
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-David W. Curtis
|312
|58%
|D-David Serrault
|223
|42%
|Kansas House of Representatives 113 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 55 of 55
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Brett Fairchild
|1276
|34%
|R-Greg Lewis
|2487
|66%
|Kansas House of Representatives 124 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 22 of 43
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Jeffrey G. Locke
|631
|35%
|R-Martin (Marty) Long
|1186
|65%
|Member, State Board of Education 003 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 16 of 294
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Michelle Dombrosky
|5929
|63%
|R-Jason C Winbolt
|3461
|37%
|Member, State Board of Education 007 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 235 of 416
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Robert M D’Andrea
|8144
|50%
|R-Ben Jones
|8026
|50%
|District Court Judge 018- 07 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 259 of 259
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Jon Von Achen
|9768
|27%
|R-Rodger L. Woods
|27076
|74%
|District Court Judge 018- 17 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 259 of 259
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Scott L. Anderson
|4886
|13%
|R-Linda Kirby
|19087
|50%
|R-David Lowden
|12036
|31%
|R-Richard C. Paugh
|2442
|6%
|District Court Judge 020- 01 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 122 of 133
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Carey Hipp
|3741
|51%
|R-Scott McPherson
|3602
|49%
|District Court Judge 029- 05 (D)
|Precincts Reporting: 75 of 113
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|D-Tony Martinez
|3403
|38%
|D-Mike Nichols
|2427
|27%
|D-Jane Sieve Wilson
|3133
|35%
|District Magistrate Judge 017- 03 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 13 of 13
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Debra S. Anderson
|868
|78%
|R-Jeff Delimont
|244
|22%
|District Magistrate Judge 022- 03 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 30 of 30
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-Scott Anson
|900
|54%
|R-Eliz. Ensley Deiter
|776
|46%
|District Magistrate Judge 024- 04 (R)
|Precincts Reporting: 0 of 12
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|R-R. Scott Barrows
|0
|0%
|R-Eric Woodside
|0
|0%
