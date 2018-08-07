Controversial gun-equipped jeep sits outside Kobach’s election watch party

Controversial gun-equipped jeep sits outside Kris Kobach's election watch party Tuesday night in Topeka.
By
Elections

Kansas primary election results 2018 (10:45 p.m.)

Eagle staff

August 07, 2018 07:41 PM

These are unofficial results. They will not be official until the state canvass.

Listed below are the 2018 Primary General Election unofficial results for Kansas.

County Commissioner 4th District (R)

Precincts Reporting:51 of 51

CandidateVotes%
Clyde Hugh Nicks336849.4%
Richard Ranzau345550.6%

County Commissioner 4th District (D)



Precincts Reporting:51 of 51



CandidateVotes%
Lacey Cruse307457%
Michael Kinard231843%
United States House of Representatives 001 (R)
Precincts Reporting:1124 of 1371
CandidateVotes%
R-Roger Marshall5042380%
R-Nick Reinecker1274920%












United States House of Representatives 002 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 807 of 917

CandidateVotes%
R-Vernon J. Fields18333%
R-Steve Fitzgerald850812%
R-Kevin Jones1114616%
R-Doug Mays57278%
R-Dennis Pyle778511%
R-Caryn Tyson1598923%
R-Steve Watkins1803326%












United States House of Representatives 003 (D)
Precincts Reporting: 82 of 628

CandidateVotes%
D-Sharice Davids758631%
D-Mike McCamon14996%
D-Tom Niermann405817%
D-Jay Sidie6483%
D-Brent Welder939539%
D-Sylvia D. Williams11775%












United States House of Representatives 003 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 82 of 628

CandidateVotes%
R-Trevor Keegan559122%
R-Joe Myers311712%
R-Kevin Yoder1676966%












United States House of Representatives 004 (D)
Precincts Reporting: 579 of 623

CandidateVotes%
D-Laura Lombard1031935%
D-James A. Thompson1943965%












United States House of Representatives 004 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 579 of 623

CandidateVotes%
R-Rep. Ron Estes5480581%
R-Ron M. Estes1257919%












Governor / Lt. Governor (D)

Precincts Reporting:2575 of 3539
CandidateVotes%
D-Arden Andersen64546%
D-Jack Bergeson29343%
D-Carl Brewer2389922%
D-Laura Kelly5514951%
D-Joshua Svaty1953218%












Governor / Lt. Governor (R)

Precincts Reporting:2575 of 3539
CandidateVotes%
R-Jim Barnett204379%
R-Jeff Colyer9364941%
R-Kris Kobach9442841%
R-Patrick “PK” Kucera19261%
R-Tyler Ruzich13171%
R-Ken Selzer186418%
R-Joseph Tutera Jr.9600%












Secretary of State (R)



Precincts Reporting:2534 of 3539
CandidateVotes%
R-Randy Duncan4360322%
R-Keith Esau174839%
R-Craig McCullah2549813%
R-Scott Schwab7081935%
R-Dennis Taylor4557623%












Commissioner of Insurance (R)

Precincts Reporting:2534 of 3539
CandidateVotes%
R-Vicki Schmidt11034252%
R-Clark Shultz10084148%












Kansas House of Representatives 005 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 27 of 35

CandidateVotes%
R-Mark Samsel121354%
R-Renee Slinkard102346%












Kansas House of Representatives 006 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 15 of 31

CandidateVotes%
R-Clifford F. Blackmore62542%
R-Jene Vickrey87258%












Kansas House of Representatives 008 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 1 of 18

CandidateVotes%
R-Chris Croft65354%
R-Patty Markley54846%












Kansas House of Representatives 011 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 34 of 34

CandidateVotes%
R-Jim Kelly00%
R-John Lowrance00%












Kansas House of Representatives 012 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 61 of 64

CandidateVotes%
R-Doug Blex100062%
R-Brad Hall61138%












Kansas House of Representatives 013 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 38 of 62

CandidateVotes%
R-Larry P. Hibbard148755%
R-Londa R. Tindle119745%












Kansas House of Representatives 014 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 1 of 21

CandidateVotes%
R-Charlotte Esau54444%
R-Tom Stanion46637%
R-Aaron V. Young23919%












Kansas House of Representatives 017 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 1 of 18

CandidateVotes%
R-Tom Cox59179%
R-Jim Eschrich15821%












Kansas House of Representatives 018 (D)
Precincts Reporting: 1 of 18

CandidateVotes%
D-Andrew “Andy” Hurla8615%
D-Cindy Neighbor48785%












Kansas House of Representatives 018 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 1 of 18

CandidateVotes%
R-Cathy Gordon24337%
R-Eric Jenkins41663%












Kansas House of Representatives 022 (D)
Precincts Reporting: 1 of 16

CandidateVotes%
D-Michael L. Coleman III568%
D-Nancy Lusk63092%












Kansas House of Representatives 027 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 1 of 25

CandidateVotes%
R-Rochelle Bird41428%
R-Karen Snyder41729%
R-Sean E. Tarwater Sr.62643%












Kansas House of Representatives 028 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 1 of 14

CandidateVotes%
R-Joy Koesten69847%
R-Kellie Warren80153%












Kansas House of Representatives 029 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 1 of 17

CandidateVotes%
R-Peggy Galvin46451%
R-James Todd44449%












Kansas House of Representatives 030 (D)
Precincts Reporting: 1 of 18

CandidateVotes%
D-Matthew Calcara20636%
D-Brandon Woodard37465%












Kansas House of Representatives 030 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 1 of 18

CandidateVotes%
R-Wendy Bingesser45751%
R-Colleen Webster43549%












Kansas House of Representatives 038 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 10 of 27

CandidateVotes%
R-Willie Dove137660%
R-Noel Hull91940%












Kansas House of Representatives 039 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 1 of 14

CandidateVotes%
R-Kristy Acree50053%
R-Owen Donohoe43947%












Kansas House of Representatives 040 (D)
Precincts Reporting: 11 of 11

CandidateVotes%
D-Debbie Deere102090%
D-Donald G Terrien11810%












Kansas House of Representatives 042 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 17 of 17

CandidateVotes%
R-Jim Karleskint133053%
R-Lance Neelly116747%












Kansas House of Representatives 045 (D)
Precincts Reporting: 1 of 29

CandidateVotes%
D-Mike Amyx142157%
D-Steven X. Davis53621%
D-Aidan Loveland Koster55922%












Kansas House of Representatives 045 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 1 of 29

CandidateVotes%
R-Cynthia Smith113456%
R-Ronald Thacker91145%












Kansas House of Representatives 046 (D)
Precincts Reporting: 1 of 25

CandidateVotes%
D-Benjamin Ferlo39612%
D-Dennis “Boog” Highberger285088%












Kansas House of Representatives 049 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 1 of 12

CandidateVotes%
R-Fsehazion Desalegn7411%
R-Megan Lynn58589%












Kansas House of Representatives 055 (D)
Precincts Reporting: 28 of 28

CandidateVotes%
D-Annie Kuether182688%
D-Joseph Stringer23912%












Kansas House of Representatives 059 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 23 of 23

CandidateVotes%
R-Blaine Finch211671%
R-Shari Weber84729%












Kansas House of Representatives 064 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 34 of 34

CandidateVotes%
R-Susan “Suzi” L. Carlson129653%
R-Kathy Martin115047%












Kansas House of Representatives 074 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 35 of 38

CandidateVotes%
R-Stephen Owens183355%
R-Don Schroeder152846%












Kansas House of Representatives 075 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 17 of 17

CandidateVotes%
R-Will Carpenter174860%
R-Mary Martha Good116440%












Kansas House of Representatives 080 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 39 of 39

CandidateVotes%
R-Anita Judd-Jenkins96442%
R-Bill Rhiley133758%












Kansas House of Representatives 086 (D)
Precincts Reporting: 10 of 10

CandidateVotes%
D-Alexander Vulgamore13914%
D-Jim Ward85386%












Kansas House of Representatives 087 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 11 of 11

CandidateVotes%
R-Renee Erickson161856%
R-Jeff Kennedy129344%












Kansas House of Representatives 089 (D)
Precincts Reporting: 13 of 13

CandidateVotes%
D-Marty Keenan31217%
D-KC Ohaebosim124466%
D-LeSean Tarkington32017%












Kansas House of Representatives 093 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 18 of 18

CandidateVotes%
R-J.C. Moore113651%
R-John Whitmer108449%












Kansas House of Representatives 097 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 13 of 13

CandidateVotes%
R-Nick J. Hoheisel77854%
R-Michael E. Walker67046%












Kansas House of Representatives 099 (D)
Precincts Reporting: 15 of 15

CandidateVotes%
D-Kristi Kirk76688%
D-Gerald A. Winget10612%












Kansas House of Representatives 100 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 12 of 12

CandidateVotes%
R-James Francis Breitenbach69024%
R-Daniel Hawkins216276%












Kansas House of Representatives 104 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 0 of 20

CandidateVotes%
R-Steven R. Becker00%
R-Paul Waggoner00%












Kansas House of Representatives 107 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 89 of 89

CandidateVotes%
R-Susan L Concannon222056%
R-Sam J Sacco177644%












Kansas House of Representatives 113 (D)
Precincts Reporting: 55 of 55

CandidateVotes%
D-David W. Curtis31258%
D-David Serrault22342%












Kansas House of Representatives 113 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 55 of 55

CandidateVotes%
R-Brett Fairchild127634%
R-Greg Lewis248766%












Kansas House of Representatives 124 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 22 of 43

CandidateVotes%
R-Jeffrey G. Locke63135%
R-Martin (Marty) Long118665%












Member, State Board of Education 003 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 16 of 294

CandidateVotes%
R-Michelle Dombrosky592963%
R-Jason C Winbolt346137%












Member, State Board of Education 007 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 235 of 416

CandidateVotes%
R-Robert M D’Andrea814450%
R-Ben Jones802650%












District Court Judge 018- 07 (R)

Precincts Reporting: 259 of 259

CandidateVotes%
R-Jon Von Achen976827%
R-Rodger L. Woods2707674%












District Court Judge 018- 17 (R)

Precincts Reporting: 259 of 259

CandidateVotes%
R-Scott L. Anderson488613%
R-Linda Kirby1908750%
R-David Lowden1203631%
R-Richard C. Paugh24426%












District Court Judge 020- 01 (R)

Precincts Reporting: 122 of 133

CandidateVotes%
R-Carey Hipp374151%
R-Scott McPherson360249%












District Court Judge 029- 05 (D)

Precincts Reporting: 75 of 113

CandidateVotes%
D-Tony Martinez340338%
D-Mike Nichols242727%
D-Jane Sieve Wilson313335%












District Magistrate Judge 017- 03 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 13 of 13

CandidateVotes%
R-Debra S. Anderson86878%
R-Jeff Delimont24422%












District Magistrate Judge 022- 03 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 30 of 30

CandidateVotes%
R-Scott Anson90054%
R-Eliz. Ensley Deiter77646%












District Magistrate Judge 024- 04 (R)
Precincts Reporting: 0 of 12

CandidateVotes%
R-R. Scott Barrows00%
R-Eric Woodside00%

