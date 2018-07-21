Early voting opens Monday in Sedgwick County

Early voting in Sedgwick County begins at 8 a.m. Monday.
Sedgwick County residents can vote early in the Kansas primaries at the Sedgwick County Election Office at the county courthouse, 510 N Main, suite 101.
The hours for early voting are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Aug. 3. The last day for early voting will be Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to noon. Primary elections are Aug. 7.
Fifteen additional locations will be open for early voting in Sedgwick County for three days only, Aug. 2-4. They will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on Aug. 2 and 3 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 4.
The additional early voting locations are:
Wichita
Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E Douglas
Greenwich Road Church of Christ, 1746 S Greenwich
Independent Living Center, 3033 W 2nd St. N
Faith Christian Church, 2110 W 45th St. S
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E 25th St. N
Reformation Lutheran, 7601 E 13th
Sedgwick County Extension Office, 7001 W 21st
Sharon Baptist Church, 2221 S Oliver
St. Andrew’s Lutheran, 2555 Hyacinth Lane
Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W Central
Derby
Woodlawn Methodist Church, 431 S Woodlawn
Bel Aire
Bel Aire City Hall, 7651 E Central Park
Goddard
Goddard Pathway Church, 18800 W Kellogg
Haysville
Haysville Community Library, 210 Hays Ave.
Valley Center
Valley Center Christian Church, 1801 E 5th St.
