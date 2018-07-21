Early voting for August’s primaries begins Monday.
Early voting for August’s primaries begins Monday. File photo
2018 Voters Guide

Click here for this year's guide to all of the candidates.

Early voting opens Monday in Sedgwick County

By Jenna Farhat

July 21, 2018 07:27 PM

Early voting in Sedgwick County begins at 8 a.m. Monday.

Sedgwick County residents can vote early in the Kansas primaries at the Sedgwick County Election Office at the county courthouse, 510 N Main, suite 101.

The hours for early voting are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Aug. 3. The last day for early voting will be Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to noon. Primary elections are Aug. 7.

Fifteen additional locations will be open for early voting in Sedgwick County for three days only, Aug. 2-4. They will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on Aug. 2 and 3 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 4.

The additional early voting locations are:

Wichita

Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E Douglas

Greenwich Road Church of Christ, 1746 S Greenwich

Independent Living Center, 3033 W 2nd St. N

Faith Christian Church, 2110 W 45th St. S

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E 25th St. N

Reformation Lutheran, 7601 E 13th

Sedgwick County Extension Office, 7001 W 21st

Sharon Baptist Church, 2221 S Oliver

St. Andrew’s Lutheran, 2555 Hyacinth Lane

Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W Central

Derby

Woodlawn Methodist Church, 431 S Woodlawn

Bel Aire

Bel Aire City Hall, 7651 E Central Park

Goddard

Goddard Pathway Church, 18800 W Kellogg

Haysville

Haysville Community Library, 210 Hays Ave.

Valley Center

Valley Center Christian Church, 1801 E 5th St.

