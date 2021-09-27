Sedgwick County offers third dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The Sedgwick County Health Department has approved a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a broad population in the Wichita area following new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Only people who previously received two doses of the Pfizer branded vaccine at least six months ago are eligible. Those vaccinated with Moderna or Johnson & Johnson are not allowed to receive the Pfizer booster.

“Both companies (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) are working on boosters,” Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said. “But where they are in the process, I don’t know.”

Among those who received the Pfizer vaccine, the following groups are eligible:

▪ Age 65 years and older

Prairie Politics newsletter Sign up for weekly updates on politics in the Sunflower State. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ Age 18 years and older with one or more underlying conditions

▪ Age 18 years and older with increased risk for COVID-19 because of workplace or institutional setting “that puts them in contact with people within 6-feet for more than 10 minutes,” Health Director Adrienne Byrne said.

People with underlying conditions include those with serious or chronic health conditions and those who are overweight or obese, pregnant women and smokers, according to the CDC.

No proof of an underlying condition is necessary, Byrne said, but vaccine recipients must attest that they are eligible.

“We will not be asking for any proof of medical conditions or where someone works,” Byrne said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Starting Wednesday, the county health department will give third-dose booster shots at the former Wichita Central Public Library at 223 S. Main, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

All appointments must be scheduled in advance online at sedgwickcounty.org/covid19vaccine. The county began accepting appointments Monday afternoon.

“We are going back to online appointment scheduling only,” Byrne said. “This is because of the anticipated volume that we’re going to have. We will do walk-in (vaccines) in the future, but for now, for that controlled chaos, we are going back to online appointments.”

People without access to a computer or who have difficulty scheduling an appointment online can call 316-660-1029 for help scheduling an appointment.

Bring a vaccine card or letter or statement from a provider as proof of prior vaccination. If you have lost your card, and were vaccinated in Kansas, the county health department may look it up on the Kansas Vaccine Registry, Byrne said.

Byrne said there’s no difference between third-shot boosters and previous doses. She said side effects should be similar to those experienced after the first or second doses.

“It really depends on how they responded to the vaccine to begin with,” Byrne said. “We’re going to find out what kind of response that people have, if it’s different. But, again, our bodies have some of that immunity, so it’s hard to tell.”

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 4:35 PM.