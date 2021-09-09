Former Wichita lawmaker indicted on 19 federal charges of COVID relief fraud, money laundering

State Rep. Michael Capps introduces himself during a County Commission candidate forum sponsored by the Wichita Pachyderm Club on June 12, 2020. The Wichita Eagle

Former Kansas Rep. Michael Capps was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday on 19 counts of COVID-19 relief fraud and money laundering.

The indictment follows a Wichita Eagle investigation into the federal aid Capps’ businesses and a nonprofit under his control received from the Small Business Administration, the state of Kansas and Sedgwick County.

A news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas claims Capps bilked federal, state and local agencies for more than $450,000 in COVID-19 business recovery funds.

The FBI and Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office investigated the questionable awards that were first reported in an investigation by The Wichita Eagle in December.

The Eagle investigation found more about $495,000 in suspicious loans and grants to Midwest Business Group LLC, a company Capps owned with former City Council member James Clendenin; Krivacy LLC, a company solely owned by Capps; and Fourth and Long Foundation, a sports charity used to funnel thousands of dollars for a smear campaign against Mayor Brandon Whipple in 2019.

Prairie Politics newsletter Sign up for weekly updates on politics in the Sunflower State. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The grants and loans came from the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, and Emergency Injury Disaster Loan, or EIDL, program. Both programs were meant to help businesses stay afloat and pay their employees through the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, Capps inflated his payroll and applied for loans to pay employees who don’t exist, according to the indictment.

In documents filed with the federal government and a federally insured bank, Capps claimed Midwest Business Group, which does business as VR Business Brokers of the Heartland, had eight employees in 2019. He also claimed Krivacy had 18 employees and Fourth and Long had 12 employees. The grand jury determined those were lies, according to the indictment.

Capps’ companies also took money from the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Small Business Working Capital Grant program and Sedgwick County’s CARES Act grant program.

According to the news release, Capps will face the following charges:

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

▪ one count of bank fraud in connection with a PPP loan

▪ three counts of false statements to the SBA for EIDL loans

▪ three counts of wire fraud in connection with EIDL loans from the SBA

▪ two counts of wire fraud in connection with grants from the Kansas Department of Commerce

▪ one count of wire fraud in connection with a grant from Sedgwick County

▪ eight counts of money laundering

This is a developing story and will be updated.