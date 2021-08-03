Updated 8:45 p.m.: Ballard, Claycomb hold lead in Wichita City Council District 6 race

Incumbent City Council member Cindy Claycomb, left, and political newcomer Maggie Ballard took an early lead Tuesday night in the District 6 city council race.

Political newcomer Maggie Ballard and incumbent City Council member Cindy Claycomb took an early lead Tuesday night in the District 6 city council race — and they appeared to be the favorites to advance to the November election with 25 precincts reporting Tuesday night.

Any mail-in ballots postmarked by Tuesday, Aug. 3, will be counted as they come in.

Claycomb is running for reelection against a crowded field of political newcomers: Ballard, Martin G. Garcia, Loren John Hermreck Jr., Dereck C. Reynolds and Andy Speck.

As of 8:30 p.m., with results from 25 out of 25 precincts, Ballard led the pack with 44% of the votes. Claycomb trailed at 41%. Garcia was a distant third at 7%.

The top two vote-getters Tuesday advance to the November general election.

District 6 of the City Council covers most of north Wichita and parts of the west side and includes parts of Old Town, Delano, Riverside, the North End, McAdams and more. Its boundaries are generally similar to Douglas on the south, I-135 on the east and I-235 on the west and includes some parts of the city north of K-96.