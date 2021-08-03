Politics & Government

Updated 8 p.m.: Latest primary election results in Wichita, Park City

By Eagle Staff

Last update — 7:56 p.m.:

Wichita City Council District 3

13 of 25 precincts reporting



Votes

Percentage
Jared Cerullo151

32%
Mike Hoheisel130

28%
Cindy Miles66

14%
Jerome C Crawford43

9%
Ian M. Demory24

5%
Jason Carmichael46

10%
Tevin Smith6

1%

Wichita City Council District 6

10 of 25 precincts reporting



Votes

Percentage
Cindy Claycomb305

33%
Maggie Ballard526

56%
Loren John Hermreck Jr.33

4%
Dereck C. Reynolds10

1%
Martin G. Garcia58

6%
Andy Speck3

0.32%

Park City Ward 1

2 of 2 precincts reporting



Votes

Percentage
Charley Davidson95

76%
John Lehnherr6

5%
Angie Carter24

19%
Dion Lefler
