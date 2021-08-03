Politics & Government
Updated 8 p.m.: Latest primary election results in Wichita, Park City
Last update — 7:56 p.m.:
Wichita City Council District 3
13 of 25 precincts reporting
|Votes
|Percentage
|Jared Cerullo
|151
|32%
|Mike Hoheisel
|130
|28%
|Cindy Miles
|66
|14%
|Jerome C Crawford
|43
|9%
|Ian M. Demory
|24
|5%
|Jason Carmichael
|46
|10%
|Tevin Smith
|6
|1%
Wichita City Council District 6
10 of 25 precincts reporting
|Votes
|Percentage
|Cindy Claycomb
|305
|33%
|Maggie Ballard
|526
|56%
|Loren John Hermreck Jr.
|33
|4%
|Dereck C. Reynolds
|10
|1%
|Martin G. Garcia
|58
|6%
|Andy Speck
|3
|0.32%
Park City Ward 1
2 of 2 precincts reporting
|Votes
|Percentage
|Charley Davidson
|95
|76%
|John Lehnherr
|6
|5%
|Angie Carter
|24
|19%
