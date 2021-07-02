Wichita drops mask mandate in City Hall, libraries, rec centers and other facilities

File photo

In a sign of a continuing return to normalcy, the city of Wichita on Friday dropped the mask mandate that has been in effect in municipal facilities since early in the COVID pandemic.

“City employees and members of the public who have been fully vaccinated by one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines and are not otherwise at-risk, are no longer required to wear a mask within City of Wichita facilities,” the new policy states.

Masks will still be “strongly encouraged” for the unvaccinated, but “there’s not an outright mandate, City Manager Robert Layton said.

“I have never had so many smiles from the employees as I did this morning,” he said.

The policy change means masks will no longer be required at libraries, recreation centers and city-operated attractions and museums.

Masks will still be required at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport, the downtown transit center and on city buses, because they have to comply with guidelines from the Federal Transit Administration.

Municipal courts also have their own guidelines for their section of City Hall, and are expected to issue new rules soon, Layton said.

The new procedures are consistent with both Centers for Disease Control and Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidance, Layton said.

Several other COVID-prevention measures will remain in place to protect workers from undue risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

“We have to assume that our employees that are not vaccinated need to be protected,” Layton said. “Plexiglass at the work stations where we interface with the public, that’ll stay up. Social distancing stickers will stay and we’ll ask all of our patrons and customers to follow appropriate distancing protocol.”

And while members of the public won’t be asked to show proof of vaccination to go maskless, some employees might.

“If a supervisor is concerned about the safety of the workplace, employees may be asked to provide proof of vaccination or be required to follow strict mask protocol,” the new policy states. “Department directors are authorized to implement more stringent face mask requirements within their respective departments in cases where critical business operations or public health considerations require such measures.”

Layton said the city will continue to provide free masks for employees who need them and capacity limits on city offices and elevators will remain in place for now.

City employees who haven’t been vaccinated yet will be allowed paid time off to go get their shots, the policy states.