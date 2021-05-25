Police: Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel left student with bruise, kicked him in testicles

Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel said “God works in mysterious ways” when confronted by law enforcement officers over a bruise he allegedly gave a student while he was substitute teaching in April, according to a newly-released court document.

The Wellsville Republican faces three misdemeanor battery charges involving two approximately 16-year-old victims from an April 28 incident at the city’s high school. Numerous videos taken by students that day show Samsel ranting about God, the Bible, masturbation and suicide.

One student told police Samsel kicked him in the crotch.

Franklin County District Court on Tuesday released the probable cause affidavit used to charge Samsel. The document, signed by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Detective W. Hargesheimer, recounts over nine pages the detective’s investigation. It was released despite efforts from Samsel’s attorney to have the document sealed.

During an interview with investigators, Samsel described a chaotic classroom with misbehaving students and said he had begun to lose his temper a little bit, according to the affidavit. The students had Samsel at his “wit’s end,” he told the officers.

Samsel said he “barely grabbed” one student and told the student to give him space and said he had heard the student had a bruise.

“He then stated, ‘I would honest to God never do anything to hurt him.’ Mark thought maybe (redacted) bruises ‘softly’ but ‘God works in mysterious ways,’” the affidavit says.

Last week, Samsel pleaded not guilty to the three battery charges. And a judge ordered he undergo a mental health evaluation as part of bond conditions. His next hearing is scheduled for July 12.

“Even though I didn’t want to do any of the things I did right there and this is what’s going to end me up in a manic hospital probably, because it has all the appearances of a psychotic episode or manic episode,” Samsel told investigators, according to the affidavit.

Samsel also told investigators he was following instructions from God.

Chris Scott, Samsel’s attorney, did not immediately return a request for comment. Samsel is expected to be back in Topeka Wednesday for the Legislature’s ceremonial last day of session.

Speaker of the House Ron Ryckman has previously said he was concerned by the charges and would watch to see how the judicial process played out.

The affidavit describes an incident captured on videos by high school students who were in the class, which were shared with The Star. Videos show Samsel telling one student, “You’re about to anger me and get the wrath of God.” He then grabbed the student with both hands and shoved him against the wall.

The student then broke free and ran to the other side of the room, yelling. According to the affidavit, the student told investigators, “He did not want to be touched, he was scared of what just happened and wanted to get away from Mark.”

The student, whose name is redacted, said that Samsel threatened to “kick him in the balls,” which he initially ignored “because he did not believe a teacher would ever do that.”

About 10 minutes later, he said Samsel did kick him in the testicles. “He was confused, in pain and had to catch his breath before returning to his seat,” police said.

Police described the student’s injuries, including what looked like “road rash” the size of a golf ball on his shoulder. There was a scratch on his other shoulder. And the student stated that it took up to 15 minutes for the pain to subside after Samsel kicked him.

In an interview with police, Samsel described pushing the student by saying, he “barely grabbed him, firmly, but enough, right by the shoulders.”

Samsel claimed that the student “embellished” the kick to his crotch.

“I did not kick the young man, I did not strike him. I just did it enough to … and I don’t even know if I made contact with you to be honest,” Samsel said.

Another student from the class told police that Samsel got in her face, grabbed her by the shoulders and asked her if she was suicidal or had “mental problems.”

The student, whose name is redacted, had no injuries from the incident but told police “she thought Mark was going to hurt her.”

The affidavit also describes Samsel instructing two students to hold hands and walk around the track as punishment. That incident also was captured on videos reviewed by The Star.

According to the affidavit, several students told police they were scared and confused by Samsel’s actions.

In Facebook posts following the incident, Samsel claimed the entire incident had been planned with the students. According to the affidavit he made similar comments to police, stating that he was aware students were taping the class but believed the video would be used for a “higher purpose.”

In the affidavit, police said that they asked Samsel “if God told him to put his hands on the child. Mark stated, ‘Twice.’”

“He stated, ‘The whole world is telling me not to do it, God said, Yes.’ Mark believes this was God’s plan.”