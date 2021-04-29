Republican Kris Kobach running for Kansas attorney general, campaign filing shows

Republican Kris Kobach has filed paperwork to campaign for Kansas attorney general, marking his latest comeback attempt after losing bids for governor and U.S. Senate.

The former secretary of state, expected to make a “special announcement” in Wichita on Thursday afternoon, appointed a treasurer Wednesday for his bid.

Kobach didn’t immediately answer a call Thursday morning. His campaign comes after Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt has launched a bid for governor.

Kobach named Laura Tawater as his treasurer, according to the campaign filing. Tawater, of Dodge City, is the First District chair for the Kansas Republican Party. On Jan. 6, she attended the rally in Washington that preceded the Capitol riot, the Kansas Reflector reported that month, citing posts on her Facebook page.

Kobach, known for his hardline stance on illegal immigration and unsuccessful efforts to defend Kansas’s proof-of-citizenship voting law, had kept a relatively low profile in Kansas politics since he lost the Republican primary for Senate to Roger Marshall in August.

But he surfaced after the November election helping a Michigan official who wanted to withdraw her vote certifying the state’s election results.