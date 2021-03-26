Kansas GOP leader charged for driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding police

Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop is facing criminal charges after he allegedly drove the wrong way on Topeka highways while under the influence last week, the Shawnee County District Attorney announced Friday.

The charges come hours after the Kansas Highway Patrol completed its investigation and sent it to the office with toxicology results.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay charged Suellentrop with eluding police, driving under the influence, reckless driving, driving the wrong way down a divided highway and speeding.

The Capitol Police, a division of the Kansas Highway Patrol, arrested Suellentrop early in the morning on March 16.

According to 911 and dispatch audio, the Wichita Senator allegedly drove the wrong way on Topeka highways for at least 10 minutes early March 16, at one point nearly hitting another driver.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said at the time that Suellentrop failed to stop when police located him leading Capitol Police on a five minute pursuit.

A judge released Suellentrop later that day because the Kansas Highway Patrol report lacked “pertinent information” to prove probable cause to keep the Wichita Senator in custody or set bond.

After the arrest, Suellentrop stepped back from his duties as Senate Majority Leader. He retained the title but turned over most of the job to Assistant Majority Leader Larry Alley.

This is a developing story.