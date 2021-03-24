Sedgwick County Commission ends COVID-19 mask mandate, pushes for vaccines

People line up outside the old downtown public library on Monday. Sedgwick County’s vaccination clinic was at Intrust Bank Arena, but Monday is the first day the county is giving vaccinations at the old library. The Wichita Eagle

After failing to agree on a set of public health recommendations, the Sedgwick County Commission voted Wednesday to drop all COVID-19 public health restrictions, including a mask mandate that’s been in place for nearly a year.

Republican Commissioners Jim Howell, David Dennis and Pete Meitzner voted to rescind the public health order. Democratic Commissioners Lacey Cruse and Sarah Lopez voted against.

The move comes ahead of a bill that’s expected to be signed by the governor later this week that would void public health orders across the state. Commissioners could have waited until the Gov. Laura Kelly signed the bill — SB 40 — they decided to drop its health order immediately in the split vote Wednesday.

SB 40 would allow counties to issue unenforceable public health recommendations to businesses and individuals. Meitzner, the commission chair, pushed for the county to pass a set of general recommendations encouraging people to get a vaccine, wear a mask in public, avoid large gatherings and socially distance when possible. But the motion proved unpopular, with Howell joining Cruse and Lopez in opposition.

The Sedgwick County Commission also voted unanimously Wednesday to present an ultimatum to Gov. Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment: open vaccines to all adults by Friday or the County Commission will take action.

Hundreds of vaccine appointments are open through the Sedgwick County Health Department and commissioners said they’re worried that dropping health restrictions before the vaccine is available is unfair.

The move could set up a showdown between the Kelly administration, which controls distribution of vaccines, and county officials across the state who are ready to open the vaccine to as many people as possible as the state moves to void any mask mandates, gathering limits or other public health measures across Kansas.

This breaking story will be updated with more details.