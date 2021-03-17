Does Wichita need a leash law for cats? A city board is considering it

A feral cat peeks out of the brush. File photo

A city board is considering a leash law for Wichita cats to reduce the number of felines running wild.

Wichita Animal Control Advisory Board member Richard Ruth has proposed a city ordinance change that would make it illegal to let a cat roam the neighborhood, with penalties including a fine and sterilizing and microchipping the cat.

The proposal would also limit the number of cats a person can own at four and require owners to annually license their cats and vaccinate against rabies.

Ruth’s proposal would put the same restrictions on cats that currently exist for dogs.

That would mean having to be kept indoors, on a leash or tether, or otherwise restricted to the owner’s property or other designated pet areas.

While dogs can simply be fenced in, confining a cat to property lines is more challenging because they are prodigious fence-climbers.

Under Ruth’s proposal, letting the cat out would probably mean putting it in a “catio,” a kind of mesh tent or cage specifically designed for cat confinement, he said.

Ruth said he expected blowback on the proposal because cat-rescue activists and some board members are opposed to any restriction on owned outdoor cats.

“I refer to them as Al-Cata, because they are unwavering in their commitment to seeing cats have a legally protected designation of wild and free,” Ruth said. “That seems to be their ultimate goal, which of course is not good for the environment and is not good for the common house cat. It’s not good for anyone.”

Ruth said he expects the proposed ordinance would likely be enforced only when residents complain about neighbors’ cats causing annoyance and/or property damage.

“More than one neighbor approached me about this proposal,” Ruth said. “At their urging I did it, hopefully as a way of starting an intelligent and civil conversation about what we can do about the causes of homeless pets, homeless cats.”

Ruth’s proposal touched off a storm of social media outrage from cat lovers and advocates.

Friends of Feral Felines of Kansas, a Trap-Neuter-Return advocacy group, has been leading the charge against the cat leash law.

“Do you let your pet cat outside to enjoy the weather?? That may soon become illegal!!” the group posted on its Facebook page, a post shared over 125 times as of Wednesday afternoon.

“CATS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED OUTSIDE without being on a leash or confined in a catio!! ... This will also jeopardize the feral community since the ordinance makes no designation between feral cats and pet cats,” the post continues.

Even dog groups spoke out against the proposal.

“Cats aren’t meant to be on leashes nor do humans own cats as we all know,” wrote Dog Obedience, Guidance & Support, a dog training business that serves south Wichita, Derby, Haysville, Mulvane and Clearwater.

Wichita police Lt. Santiago Hungria, director of animal services for the city, said “there is a feral cat problem” in Wichita, but it’s difficult to gather data and distinguish wild felines from pet cats.

Hungria said Wichita police respond to more calls about dogs than cats — dog bites, dogs running the streets, dogs tied to trees, dogs tethered and left too long.

“That consumes more of our day than cat issues,” he said.

Ruth said Wichita’s cat problem is more about public health and environment than public safety. While cats are much less likely than dogs to attack a human, they’re far more successful at killing birds, rodents, insects, squirrels and other small animals.

Getting a grip on the city’s stray and feral cat population is more urgent than ever as city and county government consider adopting a Food System Master Plan that seeks to encourage more residents of the city and county to grow food in community gardens or urban farms, for personal use and to sell at a farmer’s market, Ruth said.

“How are they (urban gardens) going to be impacted if we have at-large cats running through their produce, defecating, urinating?” Ruth said. “It’s a health concern.”

The Animal Control Advisory Board is expected to discuss the proposal at 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 17. Members of the public can view the meeting on the City of Wichita YouTube channel, where you may post comments, questions and concerns.

Any changes to the city code of ordinances would require approval by the Wichita City Council.