Former Wichita downtown library to be COVID-19 vaccination center, starting next week

Sedgwick County and the city of Wichita announced Thursday that the former downtown library will be converted into the city’s main center for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The operation will move there from Intrust Bank Arena, which has served as the primary vaccination station for the past few weeks.

The converted library is expected to open for vaccinations Feb. 22.

County Commission Chairman Pete Meitzner said the library will be the county’s primary vaccination site “for the foreseeable future,” likely for months.

The move will relieve pressure on the arena, which has been having to toggle operations back and forth between covering the ice floor to accommodate vaccination distribution and uncovering it to host Wichita Thunder hockey games.

The former library shut down in May of 2018 when the city replaced it with the Advanced Learning Library.

It has remained vacant ever since.

As the Board of Public Health, Sedgwick County is the lead agency in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. But the city has made its facilities available to support the effort to fight the coronavirus.

In March of last year, the city began allowing the county to use the drive-through basement of Century II as a station for disinfecting county ambulances that had been out on medical calls.

Century II has been largely idle during the pandemic due to limits on mass gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus and the cancellations of most in-person conventions and traveling shows.

As of Wednesday, approximately 33,000 residents of Sedgwick County had received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 10,000 have had both the initial dose and a booster shot, said county Health Director Adrienne Byrne.