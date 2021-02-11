After math blunders, Cindy Miles emerges as favorite to fill City Council vacancy

Kansas Nonprofit Chamber CEO Cindy Miles finished Tuesday’s District 3 Advisory Board meeting trailing Jared Cerullo in the contest to replace former Wichita City Council member James Clendenin. But she had actually finished with the most points -- DAB members had added incorrectly. The Wichita Eagle

A new favorite has emerged to complete former City Council member James Clendenin’s unexpired term after he resigned rather than face ouster proceedings.

Planning Commissioner and nonprofit leader Cindy Miles received the most points from the District 3 Advisory Board, which interviewed and scored answers by nine candidates for the job on Tuesday.

On the night of the interviews, the District Advisory Board reported that former television news reporter Jared Cerullo received the highest score. And based on the numbers provided by each DAB member during the open meeting, he did.

But the actual score sheets, which the Wichita Eagle obtained Thursday from the city through a Kansas Open Records Act request, showed multiple DAB members incorrectly added their scores on Tuesday. Miles had been shorted 32 points.

An independent calculation of the score cards found that every candidate’s final score was incorrect except Cerullo’s.

Candidates in first and second place were the only two whose rankings were affected by the math errors. Trailing Miles and Cerullo were Virgil H. Miller Jr., Joseph Shepard and George Theoharis. All five names have been sent to the City Council in alphabetical order.

After the numbers were added together, Miller, a retired Wichita police sergeant, and Shepard, director of multicultural engagement and campus life at Newman University, each gained nine points. Theoharis, a longtime community activist, gained 17 points.

The City Council will choose a winner on March 2. District 3 represents parts of southeast Wichita.

The winner could serve on the City Council until early January, when a candidate chosen by voters will be sworn into office.

Cerullo has been active in District 3 public service for several years and works as a freelancer for radio news stations. Miles is a Metropolitan Area Planning commissioner, executive director of the Kansas Nonprofit Chamber, Republican precinct committeewoman and former candidate for Sedgwick County Commission.

Cerullo, Miles and Miller, a retired Wichita police sergeant, have filed to run for the seat in the 2021 primary.

Candidate Total score Change Cindy Miles 697 +32 Jared Cerullo 680 0 Virgil Miller 656 +9 Joseph Shepard 651 +9 George Theoharis 643 +17 Michael Hoheisel 619 +6 Mary Dean 560 -10 Nicholas Blasi 499 +4 Jason Carmichael 446 -2